A New Castle man is charged with failure to register as required under Megan's Law.
Tyler McMillan, 32, was charged with failure to comply with registration requirements when city police checked three registered addresses they said that McMillan gave on offender paperwork, as well as paperwork when turning himself in for a warrant, only to find he did not live at those addresses.
The issue arose, police said, when police were investigating McMillan in connection a shooting incident.
