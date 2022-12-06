New Castle police have several people in custody Tuesday evening following a standoff on Park Avenue on the city’s North Hill.
City police Chief Bobby Salem said a reported robbery that occurred in Shenango Township resulted in suspects traveling into the city. The police were called to a house on Park Avenue where people reportedly were inside with rifles, he said.
Police called out their tactical team and surrounded the house before 5 p.m. in the block between Blaine and Carlisle streets.
Salem said about eight people eventually came out of the house, along with an 11-year-old child and a toddler. Several were taken into custody and were going to be turned over to Shenango Township police after questioning. Salem said no one was injured.
Details about the reported robbery were unavailable from Shenango Township police early Tuesday evening. Attempts to reach the township police chief were unsuccessful.
