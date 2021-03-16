Seven weeks, and two-and-a-half minutes.
That’s all the time that the Neshannock High School varsity cheerleaders had to become champions.
Ultimately, it was more than enough.
Despite the challenges of a global pandemic and a late-season coaching change, the Lancers uncorked a flawless routine Saturday at Hempfield High School to claim their third WPIAL Competitive Spirit Championship.
“After we got off that mat, it’s like the greatest thing in the world,” senior co-captain Katie Wawrzynski said. “We put our all into that routine.”
“It’s like the greatest feeling in the world,” fellow senior co-captain Elena Quinn added. “I’ve put so much work into it.”
First-year head coach Colleen Daughtry called her team’s performance its best of the season.
“They went out and hit a perfect routine,” she said. “In cheerleading, we have a saying: Zero deductions. If you do one little thing wrong, you get a deduction. They hit a zero-deduction routine Saturday.
“That hadn’t happened before that. We came close on Friday night, the night before WPIALs, they had one minor deduction. But the next day, they did it. When they came running off the mat, the tears of joy — it didn’t matter how they placed. Winning was just the icing on the cake.”
And that was no easy cake to bake.
CHANGING GEARS
The varsity cheerleading squad — which must provide support at football and basketball games in addition to honing its own competitive performances — began work on its 2020-21 routine last June. Throughout shutdowns prompted by the pandemic, Daughtry said, the athletes made the decision to continue their training at home.
Then, just weeks before the WPIAL tournament, the team’s coach left and a new one — Daughtry — took over.
“Seven weeks before the competition, we had to change the routine,” Wawrzynski said.
The one break that the cheerleaders did catch from COVID was that it forced the WPIAL championships back two months, from January to March. That gave the team and its new coach time to mesh.
It didn’t take long.
“It was very intimidating, going in by myself as a first-year coach with Neshannock (which had won WPIAL titles in 2013 and 2016, and finished two points shy of another crown a year ago),” Daughtry said. “But at the end of the day, I was very confident in the skills they were going to perform and the routine had built together.”
Daughtry, of course, brought some skills of own to the table. She coached cheerleading — albeit noncompetitive — at New Castle High for 12 years, and has done competitive cheerleading for NCT All-Stars for 14.
She may have been a new face at an inopportune time, but Quinn and Wawrzynski couldn’t have been happier to see her.
“Before Colleen was here, Katie and I actually were running practice for a little bit,” Elena said. “That was kind of hard because we had the whole team looking up to us. We’re just two 18-year-old girls, we don’t really have that experience like Colleen has.
“That was definitely a challenge, but we did the best that we could, and then when Colleen was able to come in, she obviously was able to help. She went through our whole routine, telling us what needed upgraded, what we could improve on. She went over everything with us and really set out her game place. That really made us confident this lady knows what she’s doing.”
With that, they were off.
ONE SHOT
As any coach would do, Daughtry recorded practices, reviewing them each night, and even going so far as to slowing them down and making screen shots.
“Then we go over it,” she said. “And the next day, they apply all those corrections I gave them.”
There’s a compelling reason for the laser focus.
“These girls get one shot, and one shot only, to succeed,'' Daughtry said. “They don’t get a halftime, a timeout or water break to regroup. They get two minutes and 30 seconds to give it their all, and if they make a mistake, they’re done.”
And unlike nonpandemic years, when other tournaments are scheduled and offer the opportunity to sharpen a performance, the WPIAL showdown was Neshannock’s first competition of the season.
It won’t, however, be the last. The Lancers’ title qualified them to advance to PIAA Finals on April 10 in Hershey. And despite the stellar WPIAL performance, there’s still work to be done.
“I gave them today off,” Daughtry said Monday. “Practices resume (Tuesday). I haven’t told them yet, but we are having Hershey upgrades. I did my homework last night and got it all done.”
Quinn, Wawrzynski and their 22 teammates doubtlessly will attack those changes with the same work ethic and attention to detail that they demonstrated for the past seven weeks.
Down the road, though, the senior co-captains — who have been involved in cheerleading since they were in grade school — may decide to take a step back.
“I’m going to Penn State, main campus,” Wawrzynski said. “I think I’m going to try out for the club cheer team, not the actual cheer team.”
As for Quinn, she’s bound for the University of Pittsburgh, where she’s looking forward to being a part of the Oakland Zoo, the student cheering section at Pitt’s men’s and women’s basketball games.
“I’m kind of considering just being a fan for once,” she said. “I never got that experience. I think that would be fun.”
