There will be at least four new members on New Castle city council in 2024.
Seven candidates are running for council seats during the May 16 primary — six for city council and one for mayor, which now is an independently elected office and serves as president of council. Three of the seats are for four-year terms and one is a two-year term.
The Democratic candidates for council include incumbents Mayor Bryan Cameron and Terry Rodgers, as well as challengers Jim Constant and Robert Razzano.
The three candidates who receive the most votes will move on to the November general election.
Challengers Eric Francis and Jordan Lyles have filed on the Republican ticket. The top two Republicans will move on to the general election.
Mark Elisco is the only candidate running for mayor and is on the Democratic ticket.
Cameron was appointed mayor to fill Administrator Chris Frye’s last year of his term, while Rodgers was appointed to council for 2023 to fill what would have been Frye’s seat.
Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile and Councilman Patsy Cioppa are not running for reelection. Cameron and Francis are both running for a four-year seat and the two-year seat.
Bryan Cameron
Cameron is in the last year of his first term on council. If reelected, his three main priorities would be to help navigate the city out of Act 47 status by Feb. 2024, continue to bring new businesses and development downtown and work to address blight and blighted properties.
Regarding Act 47, which the city has been in since 2007, Cameron said he wants to make sure past mistakes that led the city into financial distress are not repeated again.
“I think it’s important to make sure that we understand how we got there, that we don’t fall into that again, and we make sure we keep our spending in check,” Cameron said.
Cameron said the recent hiring of Anthony Cioffi as code department supervisor and additional code officers are the first steps in the right direction for strengthening code and tackling blight.
“When you have a fully-staffed department, you can run it how you should run it, which means they can go out and be proactive,” Cameron said.
Cameron said he wants to work with city officials and groups to continue not only host events downtown, but work to make downtown a vibrant place again with new businesses and restaurants. With economic development and steps the city has taken, like selling its stormwater system to pay off debt, the city can be in a better financial place in the future.
He also encourages the community to get more involved and come to council meetings.
“There’s a lot of positive things that happened that have come out of council over the years, or just as a city in general, that people have no idea about,” Cameron said.
Jim Constant
Constant previously ran for mayor in 2019 and for council in 2021, both as an independent.
He previously lived in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he was a manager at a Walmart and owned a gift shop there for 16 years.
“I’ve got morals, ethics and I will repair the (city’s) reputation because, forget the past, we’re going to the future,” Constant said.
Constant said he wants to work with city officials to gradually lower taxes over the next few years and to build new developments on current properties that are either vacant or dilapidated.
He wants to organize multiple town hall meetings, involving city council and administration, residents, students and staff from the New Castle Area School District, county commissioners and other community groups.
This could lead to sending different “intelligence legislative packages” to the state to request funding and aid.
Constant said he has different development ideas that he believes could revitalize downtown, like bringing in a food market and investing in space for apartments, children’s activities and athletic facilities while also utilizing the waterways for kayaking, canoeing and fishing.
“I know to get New Castle on the map, we need community development. My vision will bring in economic development,” Constant said.
Constant said he wants code to be more aggressive with citations and enforcement, wants the city parks to be pristine and wants to fix curbs, cracks, sidewalks and potholes in the city.
Mark Elisco
Elisco ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2015 and 2019. He was a city councilman for 12 years, a former New Castle Area School District teacher, principal and coach for 35 years and a former history teacher at Beaver County Community College for 10 years.
He said while the role of the mayor and city council has changed with the Home Rule charter, he still wishes to serve as a full-time mayor.
“I don’t believe a third-class city can be successful with a part-time mayor,” Elisco said. “I still have an economic development plan in mind that I believe is very vibrant, solvent to the community.”
Elisco believes there are a lot of assets in the city that aren’t utilized, but believes one of the biggest problems in the city is council selling pieces of property to individuals who do nothing with them but leave them vacant for years.
“We’ve been a dummy in a lot these deals,” Elisco said.
Elisco believes the city should acquire these vacant buildings and spaces, place bonds on them and only give them out to “real” investors. Likewise, officials and property owners need to think in the 21st century and not focus on what New Castle was like decades ago.
“What we have to do is think about what New Castle ought to be,” Elisco said.
Elisco also said there needs to be real “teeth” into code enforcement, stating even current code enforcement officers are frustrated with the breaks and payment plans violators go through.
He said there needs to be more heftier fines and consequences for repeat offenders, including possible jail time.
Eric Francis
Francis is a former city employee for garbage management and a former member of the New Castle zoning board and recreation task force.
He said he previously ran for council back in 1995, warning then the city was nearing a bad place financially and that there was a lack of transparency from officials.
As the city plans to exit Act 47, Francis believes a key to helping the city is to take advantage of the streams and other natural resources in the area. This includes more of a focus on fishing, canoeing and other recreational activities.
“We have a lot of natural resources that I don’t think we’re truly tapping into with all of the nonprofits that are involved in our community,” Francis said.
Francis said he has degrees in parks and recreation and hotel and restaurant management. He said with those qualifications, his years as a sales representative, and his two years working in city hall handling garbage contract questions and getting to know all the city’s landlords, he feels he is the best person to lead council out of Act 47 and financial distress.
“I’ll bring continuity to council,” Francis said.
Francis said he is a moderate and will be someone who won’t simply state what needs to be said to get elected, but will run on full transparency.
“You need to be straight with people. The city is financially distressed. It’s coming out of Act 47,” Francis said. “If you do that then people that have aspirations to get involved in the community, be involved in projects, maybe put their name on the ballot, will.”
Francis said he would push to get more people in the community involved, particularly younger people and wants to make sure council acts as a collective body and not “individual mayors.”
Jordan Lyles
Lyles is the owner of Little Johnny’s II downtown and the New Castle NFL Flag Football League, a sales representative for Avion Pharmaceuticals and an assistant high school football coach.
A lifelong resident of New Castle, Lyles said he wants to do what he can to help the community.
“Being a resident of the city, being a father of children in the district, I want to be a part of making change and creating a positive impact for our youth of tomorrow,” Lyles said.
Lyles said he is campaigning on a four-pillar platform: economic development, infrastructure, public safety and community development.
For economic development, this involves attracting new business opportunities by partnering with local economic development groups, streamlining the permitting and licensing process and offering incentives.
For infrastructure, this involves repairing roads, developing commercial and residential real estate and expanding broadband internet.
For public safety, this involves partnering with law enforcement and different neighborhood associations to promote crime prevention programs and community policing, as well as having more of a police presence downtown.
“Whether it’d be a cruiser driving through every so often and/or even if you have an officer that is on a bicycle,” Lyles said. “It would do a lot for the elderly community, making them feel safe to come to downtown.”
With community development, Lyles believes the most important things are making different after-school programs and activities for students, and to improve the city parks and recreational facilities, to help change the perception of the city for the younger generation.
“I’m a New Castle guy. I bleed red and black. I love New Castle,” Lyles said.
Robert Razzano
Razzano worked for the New Castle Area School District for 20 years, serving as assistant high school and junior high principal.
He said he is running for council to help improve the city he has lived in all his life.
“There’s a lot of good people in New Castle. I want to give back, try to improve a little bit each day,” Razzano said.
Razzano believes a key to improving the economic outlook for the city is to partner with federal, state and private individuals to receive funding to properly fund a rebuild for areas like downtown.
A Democrat, he said he has a good friendship with U.S. Rep Mike Kelly (R-16) and would use him as an advisor and connection to the federal government.
Razzano said he wants to partner with federal and state officials to not only help with issues such as bad roads and blight, but to also deal with those pushing drugs by having more undercover police officers throughout the city and the high school.
“We need to clean this city up,” Razzano said.
He’s also proposing an ordinance that landlords live in the county to own property in the city. Razzano said he wants the residents of the city to take pride in their town again.
“We need to be a part of us trying to rebuild this place because we’re not where we were before,” Razzano said. “The only way we’re going to try and get better is to work together.”
Terry Rodgers
Rodgers is a senior communications specialist with The ELLWOOD Group and had previously worked in public relations with the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates.
He said he wants to continue serving on council to use his creative thinking skills to help with the city’s problems and help move it forward.
Rodgers said his background in communications allows him to listen, learn and understand the residents’ different perspectives then put actions in place. He also said this would allow him to communicate the city’s and residents’ needs with state and federal officials.
“The biggest issues that we’re dealing with right now is a communications issue,” Rodgers said. “I don’t think, as a city, we celebrate our wins enough, and I think, as a city, a lot of times our messages get lost with our community.”
Rodgers said he wants to help with the city’s Act 47 exit and work on making downtown as vibrant, walkable and safe as when he was growing up.
He believes partnerships with the New Castle Community Development Corporation and New Visions of Lawrence County will produce results that residents will be able to see come to fruition.
Rodgers wants code enforcement to better enforce ordinances, wants to reach out to outreach groups and wants to help encourage residents to pick up trash and litter in their neighborhoods.
Rodgers wants to change the perception of the city so people focus on positive impacts being made and come together to discuss what else can be done as a community.
“There’s a lot of good things happening in the city, and I think the way that we talk about our city, the way that we talk about each other, is going to be the first step in how we communicate with each other, and how we start building back a better New Castle,” Rodgers said.
