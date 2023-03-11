Six candidates have filed petitions to run for New Castle city council and one has filed to run for mayor in the May 16 primary.
Mayor Bryan Cameron, Councilman Terry Rodgers, Jim Constant and Robert Razzano have filed to run for council on the Democratic ticket, while Eric Francis and Jordan Lyles have filed to run on the Republican ticket.
Mark Elisco is the only candidate running for mayor on the Democratic ticket. Under the city’s Home Rule chart, council is now a seven-person body comprised of six regular members and an independently-elected mayor, who will serve as council president.
Four-year seats held by Cameron, Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile and Councilman Patsy Cioppa are up for election. Gavrile and Cioppa are not running for reelection.
Cameron was appointed mayor to fill the last year of the term of former mayor and current Administrator Chris Frye, while Rodgers was appointed to council for 2023 to fill what would have been Frye’s seat.
The seat held by Rodgers will be a two-year term up for reelection in 2025 to match with the seats of incumbents Eric Ritter and David Ward, who were both elected in 2021.
Razzano and Constant interviewed for the open council appointment in January ultimately given to Rodgers.
The mayor’s salary is $2,700 a year, while a councilmember’s salary is $2,400 a year.
Mark Elisco
Elisco previously ran for mayor during the 2015 and 2019 elections. He is a former New Castle Area School District teacher, principal and coach, and a former city councilman.
During his 2019 campaign, Elisco ran on the goal of increasing revenue for the city, which in turn will help with infrastructure repair, combating blight and modernizing the city’s technology.
Bryan Cameron
Cameron is in the last year of his term on council. He is running for both the four-year and two-year seats.
He said he wants to deal with blight, code violations and litter, hire more people in code enforcement and work to attract new businesses downtown.
Jim Constant
Constant ran for mayor in the 2019 and council in 2021, both as an independent.
He describes himself as a conservative Democrat who wants to see transparency on council through the charter, and wants to help be “the solution to the pollution of harmony” for New Castle.
Eric Francis
Francis is a former city employee and a former member of the New Castle zoning board and recreation task force.
He is also running for both the four-year and two-year seats.
Francis said he wants to listen to constituents, establish a framework of priorities through communication and collaboration, promote the city’s rivers and waterfront and streamlining existing ordinances to increase productivity and simplicity.
Jordan Lyles
Lyles is the owner of Little Johnny’s II downtown and a football coach.
He said he wants to be a “catalyst” of positive change for the city, wanting to promote economic development, improve public safety, and prioritize investments in infrastructure and city services, including housing, community programs, and road repairs.
Robert Razzano
Razzano worked for the New Castle Area School District for 20 years, serving different positions including assistant high school principal and junior high principal.
He said he wants to make the city thrive in the same way it did when he was growing up, looking to do so by forming different economic and community partnerships, as well as find ways to encourage youth to want to stay in the city following high school graduation.
Terry Rodgers
Rodgers is a senior communications specialist with The ELLWOOD Group and had previously worked in public relations with the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Rodgers said that he wants to make sure the city can thrive upon its scheduled exit of Act 47 in February 2024 by attracting new businesses to the downtown, helping existing businesses and addressing blight throughout the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.