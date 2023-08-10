After over 12 years, a settlement agreement involving past sewer rates has been reached between New Wilmington Borough, Wilmington Township and the Wilmington Township Sewer Authority.
The deal requires the authority to pay the borough $323,000. Borough council, after accepting the settlement in July, officially signed off on it during its monthly meeting Monday.
A lawsuit was previously filed by the borough against the township and authority in 2013 to pay for more than $133,700 in then-disputed sewer rate increases.
The increases took effect in May 2010 after being imposed the previous November to pay for improvements to the borough’s sewer plant, which were required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
While borough residents and customers in Mercer County paid a higher rate, approximately 1,000 customers in the township were paying the previous rate, with the township paying the previous rate of $1,000 per month, due to the borough not having a 537 plan in place at the time.
Once the plan was approved, the borough began looking to collect the fees.
Council Vice President John Geidner, who chairs council’s finance committee, said the settlement represents 7.69 percent of the cost to build the sewer plant, with the settlement mutually agreed upon by both sides amicably.
He added the borough, once all costs and fees are paid, will take home $295,000 of the settlement, with council agreeing to research different ways the money could be invested.
In other borough news, council was notified Eckert Seamans, the special counsel for the New Wilmington Municipal Authority, is currently in negotiations with the borough’s water provider Aqua Services for a proposal of a new agreement and rates.
In May 2022, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission instructed Aqua to start charging the authority the tariff rate for water at $14.017 a gallon rather than the previously contracted $5.66 a gallon, an increase of more than 150 percent. The authority is currently under contract with Aqua until 2038.
While the authority is continuing to pay the full 150-percent rate increase, and is currently awaiting an appeal of the rate increase with the PUC, authority customers are paying a 38-percent increase due to the authority halting certain capital improvement projects to offset customer costs.
In the meantime, the authority is considering different options, such as making its own wells and paying for its own water treatment plant, switching to PA American Water, or, as a last resort, selling the business off and running the water service through a private company.
Councilman Kenneth Hilke said he would like to see a proposal and a feasibility study done on what the cost would be for drilling wells and starting a treatment plant.
He also said the current rates by Aqua are unsustainable, stating the authority should reconsider its relationship with the company.
“Aqua is not our friend and they never will be our friend,” Hilke said.
The authority will discuss more of this matter during its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at the borough municipal building.
Police matters discussed
Council officially signed off on an agreement for the New Wilmington Police Department to provide coverage to Wilmington Township in Mercer County.
Council agreed to use police grant funding to purchase eight 9mm pistols for the department at a cost of $3,500, plus ammunition.
Chief Eric Jewell said the department’s current pistols are over 20 years old and are not the standard model that is used by law enforcement agencies today.
He is also asking council to consider purchasing new Tasers for the department, as he said the ones the department currently uses, while still functional, are the very first generation and no longer sold or repaired by the manufacturer.
Mayor Sherie Babb said the department will likely need a new police vehicle soon and said interviews will be conducted with three applicants for part-time positions within the department, of which there are openings for two.
Westminster College Director of Public Security Phillip Lenz presented two certificates of achievement to the New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department and police, signed by college President Dr. Kathy Richardson, in acknowledgment of the work, support and partnership the departments do for the college.
