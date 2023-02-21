A proposed settlement agreement is in the works between one of the individuals and firms reportedly involved with Americore Holdings, the former owner of the Ellwood City Medical Center.
A court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 23 at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Eastern Kentucky, with Michael E. Lewitt and Third Friday Management LLC.
The is according to a court filing by Gary M. Freedman, an attorney with the national firm Nelson Mullins, who is the special litigation counsel in this case.
According to the court filing, Third Friday served as a crediting firm to Americore, which declared bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2019, and shut down the hospital a month later.
On. Feb. 7, 2020, Third Friday, through the Third Friday Total Return Fund LP, filed a motion to remove Grant White as the CEO of Americore, and to appoint a Chapter 11 trustee.
Carol Fox was later appointed trustee.
Lewitt, who stated he was the manager of the fund, claimed Americore and its affiliates owed the Fund approximately $25 million, making it Americore’s largest creditor.
In a court affidavit, it states different loan and security agreements were made between Third Friday and Americore in 2018, with Lewitt, on behalf of all Third Friday parties, exercising increasing control over Americore’s business affairs, and required White to vet major decisions with him.
In an affidavit of White, it is claimed the actions taken by Lewitt precipitated Americore’s bankruptcy findings, leading Fox to believe Third Friday were insiders of Americore.
It is alleged more than $1 million was transferred into a bank account to Lewitt, including $207,500 from Ellwood Medical Center Operations LLC.
From Dec. 14, 2022, to Feb. 14, Fox and Third Friday parties participated in a pre-suit mediation with respect to the transfers, the bankruptcy filing and the fund proof of claim.
Pending approval by the court, the two parties settled on a agreement where Third Friday parties will pay the trustee $1.1 million.
Payments of $220,000 will be paid on April 15, May 31, July 31, Aug. 31 and Sept. 30.
As security for Third Friday’s obligations to pay the settlement, a security interest would be granted that throws a blanket lien and first priority security interests on the Fund.
Fox and Freedman are also asking the court to approve a separate $1.1 million agreement with Lewitt and to extend the statute of limitations to possibly include Lewitt’s wife Engel, as she was a joint member of the account the transfers were made to.
If approved by the court, the agreement would dictate Nelson Mullions to receive one-third of all recoveries on matters Fox sought the employment of the firm.
