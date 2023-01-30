A settlement conference has been scheduled in the ongoing litigation case involving Volant Borough’s public restroom.
The conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 15 in Courtroom No. 1 of the Lawrence County Courthouse.
The conference will take place between different Volant business owners, represented by attorney Christopher A. Papa of New Castle, and the borough and borough council, represented by attorney Suzanne B. Merrick of Pittsburgh law firm Thomas, Thomas & Hafer LLP.
The lawsuit was started by nine merchant owners in the borough — John and Cheryl Geidner, Elaine Barlow, Barbara Retort, Cheryl Babcock, Wendy Morris, Rossanna Ferrazzano, Dana Barr, Michele Loughman and Karen Wensel.
In the lawsuit, the merchants are asking the court to force the borough to reopen the public bathroom attached to the borough’s municipal building, which has been largely closed since 2012.
The borough charges a yearly merchant fee to pay for the upkeep of the restroom.
The lawsuit claims the approximately $23,800 in fees that were collected from 2012 to 2021 have been improperly placed in the borough’s general fund, and are not being used for the bathroom.
For festivals and other events, vendors are forced to purchase portable bathrooms.
Merrick subsequently filed objections to have the lawsuit dismissed. In August, Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto dismissed most of the claims in the lawsuit, including matters involving nearby storm drains and listing current and former members of council, as well as borough Secretary Cameron Ortiz Brown, as individual defendants.
Motto allowed the request to have the bathroom e reopened and the nature of the fees to move forward into the conference, with Merrick previously stating the fee is used for more than bathroom upkeep.
In a November motion request, Merrick said both parties agreed to settle the matter via a conference through the court.
“Plaintiffs agree that a settlement conference with the court is warranted and would be beneficial,” Merrick said.
“The remaining defendants, Volant Borough and Volant borough council, believe that the nature of the remaining claims and the relief which plaintiffs seek warrant an effort to resolve this matter by means other than protracted litigation.”
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa’s office, after a four-month investigation completed in July 2021, determined all license fees paid to the borough were properly recorded and accounted for, but the allocation of those funds would be up to borough officials.
