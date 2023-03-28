A Kentucky bankruptcy court Thursday approved a $1.1-million settlement between the trustee of Americore Holdings and a former crediting firm to the company.
Americore is the former owner of the Ellwood City Medical Center.
As part of the settlement, the crediting firm Third Friday Management LLC will make payments of $220,000 on April 15, May 31, July 31, Aug. 31 and Sept. 30 to the trustee.
As security for Third Friday’s obligations to pay the settlement, a security interest was granted that throws a blanket lien and first priority security interests on the fund.
Third Friday served as a crediting firm to Americore, which declared bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2019, and later shut down the ECMC in January 2020.
On. Feb. 7, 2020, Third Friday, through the Third Friday Total Return Fund LP, filed a motion to remove Grant White as the CEO of Americore, and to appoint a Chapter 11 trustee.
Carol Fox was later appointed trustee.
Lewitt, who stated he’s the manager of the fund, claimed Americore and its affiliates owed the fund approximately $25 million, making it Americore’s largest creditor.
A court affidavit said loan and security agreements were made between Third Friday and Americore in 2018, with Lewitt — on behalf of all Third Friday parties — exercising increasing control over Americore’s business affairs, and required White to vet major decisions with him.
In an affidavit of White, it is claimed the actions taken by Lewitt precipitated Americore’s bankruptcy findings, leading Fox to believe Third Friday were insiders of Americore.
It is alleged more than $1 million was transferred into a bank account to Lewitt, including $207,500 from Ellwood Medical Center Operations LLC.
On Monday, a separate, judgment against Lewitt was approved.
The court order states Lewitt would pay a separate $1.1 million to the trustee, with the court extending statute of limitations to Oct. 30 in regards to Lewitt’s wife, Marcie, who was a joint member of the account where the transfers were made.
Thursday’s order also dictates Nelson Mullions, the special litigation counsel in this case, will receive one-third of all recoveries Fox sought under the settlement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.