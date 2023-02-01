A tentative settlement is nearly set in stone in a more than 12-year saga involving sewer rates.
The settlement agreement is being negotiated between representatives of New Wilmington Borough, Wilmington Township and the Wilmington Township Sewer Authority.
A lawsuit from the borough was filed against the township and the authority in 2013 to pay more than $133,700 in disputed sewer rate increases.
The increases took effect in May 2010 after being imposed the previous November to pay for improvements to the borough’s sewer plant, which were required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
While borough residents and customers in Mercer County paid the higher rate, approximately 1,000 customers in the township were paying the previous rate, with the township paying the previous rate of $1,000 per month.
This was due to, at the time, the borough not having a 537 plan in place.
A 537 plan is a requirement from the Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act requiring municipalities to identify existing problems and enact plans to correct and prevent problems with all public and private sewage facilities.
However, once the 537 plan was approved by the state for treatment plant upgrades, the borough looked to collect the fees from the rate increase.
The township’s former solicitor, Richard Harper, argued there was a 2005 agreement stating the borough would expand and upgrade the plant, maintain the township’s “allocated design capacity” for sewage at no cost to the authority and the borough never provided the requested documentation of actual costs to support its requested rate increase with the authority willing to negotiate a rate increase commensurate.
Current sewer authority Solicitor Larry Keith said Nov. 10 representatives from all three parties had a conciliation conference in front of Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto.
Keith said the conference was the last step before the case was brought to an official trial, with Motto serving as a form of mediator.
“We’re close to resolving this matter. We don’t want to postpone this to trial,” Keith said.
Motto issued an order on Nov. 15 saying the case would be continued indefinitely while the parties work on the agreement, but can be brought back to the court if needed or desired.
Township Solicitor Lou Perrotta said while the attorneys involved cannot discuss the terms of the proposed agreement yet, he said the discussions are focused on both the rates assigned and the amount owed since 2010.
Keith noted that once a proposed agreement is in place, it would have to be taken to borough council, the township supervisors and the authority board members, to be voted on for approval during a public meeting.
He did note he feels confident a resolution will get done and all three parties are working in good faith with each other.
“We are working toward a resolution,” Keith said.
