Lawrence County commissioners on Tuesday approved a $12,000 settlement agreement with a former county employee.
The settlement is in regard to claims made by former Department of Public Safety employee Ryan Edgell under the Wage Payment and Collection Law.
Edgell, in the beginning of 2021, resigned from his position as a 911 shift supervisor, where he was earning $19.97 an hour.
In his original lawsuit, Edgell claims he was offered on Aug. 10, 2021, the position of full-time telecommunicator with the department, with a starting salary of $20.73 per hour, which he orally accepted.
When he received his first paycheck, it stated he was given an hourly rate of $16.83, to which he was told by public safety Director Jeff Parish to wait until January to address it during the yearly county salary board meeting.
Edgell claims he contacted former Commissioner Morgan Boyd, who told him to bring that letter to correct the mistake.
He delivered the letter to the commissioners' office, but claimed he never received a confirmation the letter was received.
Edgell said Parish did not attend the budget meeting, so his salary was not addressed. He was later told he was considered a new hire, which is $16.83 per hour.
Edgell stated he was underpaid a total of $14,676.02 in 2021 and 2022, had liquidated damages of $3,669 and had accrued more than $10,000 in attorney fees.
The two parties negotiated together to come up with the $12,000 settlement.
County Solicitor Jason Medure said the settlement will come from the county's general fund, with part as payroll and another part from litigation.
