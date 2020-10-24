An American Legion service office will be in New Castle on Tuesday to provide assistance to all veterans.
The representative will be at American Legion Post 343, at the corner of North Jefferson and East Falls streets, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Post 343 also is continuing its monthly breakfasts on the first Saturday of each month. The next breakfast will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 7. The all-you-can-eat breakfast is free to veterans with ID.
For others, the cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children.
