It may have been more snowfall than sunrise, but the annual Easter morning community service still warmed the hearts and spirits of around 30 worshipers Sunday.
Scheduled for Riverwalk Park, the service was moved into The Confluence — with the help of Reach Church, which uses the coffee shop as its worship space — when temperatures hovered around 30 degrees and wisps of snow danced in the air prior to the 7 a.m. service.
Reach pastor Darrin Ault, who provided the service’s music, was part of a team of multiple pastors who helped organizer Curt Savage in his annual labor of love.
“We were honored to have the opportunity to open this up, especially with the weather outside,” said Ault, a Lawrence County native who had been living in Seattle before returning home a few years ago to plant Reach. “God has just had this city on our hearts for a really long time.
“Before we even went to Seattle, he planted a seed that we knew we were supposed to be down here caring for the city and investing in the people and the place however we can. We say that we move at the speed of relationship, and being able to build relationships in the city and getting to know people has been great.”
Savage, a retired letter carrier, shares Ault’s passion to reach his neighbors with the gospel message.
“To share the hope that we have in Christ,” he said of the reason behind his yearly efforts to bring the Easter service to fruition. “Knowing God, being provided for by him, being protected by him, loved by him, saved by him – why would you not want to share that with someone else and celebrate, especially the greatest gift of the resurrection of his Son.”
And he’s got the help of several folks who agree.
“This is a huge collection of people who have like hearts, that have that same passion and that same joy and want to share that,” he said. “They contact me months in advance, ‘Are we doing this?’ and I’m saying, ‘God willing, yes.’
“With COVID the last couple of years (when the service did not take place), several things this year were touch and go. But a month ago, the phone calls came, saying ‘Let’s do this.’ ”
In addition to getting fed spiritually, worshipers had access to physical food and drink. The Salvation Army brought its canteen truck to provide coffee and breakfast sandwiches, while Reach hosted a breakfast of sausage, eggs, fruit, cinnamon rolls and bagels at the conclusion of the service.
In the interim, Savage spoke of how God uses the death and resurrection of Jesus to restore and strengthen broken lives. Savage likened it to kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by mending the areas of breakage with lacquer mixed with powdered gold.
“The bowl actually ends up being stronger than when it was whole,” he said, “but now it’s been beautified by the beautiful gold veins running through the places where it was broken, to show that it’s been restored.
“Jesus does that for us … and he restored us to the possibility of eternal life with him.”
And it wasn’t done with gold resin, Savage added.
“(God) put us back together with the blood of Christ,” he said. “The blood of Christ is what binds us together in our brokenness and makes us whole.”
