Mahoning Township has made life a little easier for Rich Nesbit, whose New Castle company maintains 1,000 portable toilets.
R. Nesbit Septic Tank Cleaning is among a dozen companies who dump waste at the township’s sewer treatment plant. The $30,000 to $40,000 the township collects monthly helps cover the cost of operating the overbuilt plant, said Vito Yeropoli, chairman for the board of supervisors and the plant’s operator.
“They’re just easy to deal with and you can come and go,” Nesbit said Wednesday after taking a load to the West State Street plant in Edinburg. “There are actually a lot of plants that don’t want to deal with overload sewage.”
The 12-year-old plant also receives leachate — water containing contaminants picked up through leaching of soil from Republic Landfill in the township.
The township agreed — at the state’s urging — to build a sewer treatment system that was larger than the township needed in anticipation of a racetrack/casino locating in the community. As an enticement, the state gave the township a $15 million grant. The racetrack project was later dropped leaving the township saddled with a sewer plant so large it has to take in outside waste to make the monthly loan payments on the $7 million remaining debt.
“We’re surviving and probably have about $400,000 in the bank, but when a pump goes out, a new pump is $30,000,” Yeropoli said Tuesday. “We have like 20-some pumps.”
The township initially built the plant due to the failure of septic systems in Edinburg and Hillsville, Yeropoli said. Supervisors had the plant designed to handle 180,000 gallons of sewage a day.
“When the track was coming, Gov. (Ed) Rendell said we would have to accommodate them,” Yeropoli said. “We were told you’re no longer building an 180,000-gallon plant. You’re building a 360,000-gallon plant.”
The township’s 548 residents and businesses had to pay a $2,500 fee to connect to the system. Residents and businesses pay $65 and $85 a month, respectively, for the service.
The plant’s monthly operating costs are about $67,000, while the sewer bills bring in $32,000 to $40,000 per month.
For a time, the plant took in cooking grease from restaurants, which created strong odors. The township ceased accepting that waste.
A potential customer for the plant surfaced when Regional Industrial Development Corp. of Southwestern Pennsylvania announced plans to develop a commerce park in Mahoning Township.
In August, RIDC scrapped those plans after failing to negotiate an agreement to develop the 247-acre park between Route 422 and Baird Road. A covenant on the property prohibits that type of development for a century.
At the request of Mahoning Township supervisors, Lawrence County commissioners in January gave the township $250,000 in federal COVID relief dollars to help with the sewer treatment plant.
“They came to us and we passed a resolution to allocate the money,” Vogler said. “We felt it was worthwhile.”
As for Nesbit, he appreciates that he can take waste to the plant 24/7.
“It’s convenient and sometimes more reasonable than driving other places,” he said. “I have days when we are in there 10 times a day or twice some days.”
