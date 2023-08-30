Organizations have until Sept. 6 to sign up for the Day of Caring.
“We have about a dozen companies, including school districts,” said Gayle Young, executive director for the United Way of Lawrence County. “Normally, we have close to 20.”
The annual Day of Caring on Sept. 7 is set aside in partnership with employers to release their employees to volunteer and give back to the community. Various projects include painting, landscaping, cleaning and organizing, and clerical support.
Day of Caring is recognized in conjunction with Patriot Day as people nationwide volunteer by donating blood, volunteering for nonprofit programs and local service projects.
The day will kickoff at 8 a.m. at the Cascade Park Pavilion. Medure’s Catering has donated a breakfast buffet and Dunkin’ will provide coffee and donuts.
The Rev. Lorrie Ghering-Burick, pastor for First Presbyterian Church in New Castle, will speak.
Businesses releasing their employees include Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, Union and Laurel school districts, First Energy, Subaru in Moon Township, Anova Health Care, Berner International, Nalco, Westminster College and Berkshire-Hathaway.
The United Way Community Services Committee coordinates the events for our Day of Caring.
“This is a community services project, and we focus on giving back to the community,” said Howard Thompson, event chairman.
Sponsors for Day of Caring include Ellwood Group, Medure’s Catering, Next Level Photography, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, IBEW No. 712, SEIU No. 668, AFSCME District Council No. 85, AFSCME No. 2902, Wesbanco and Dunkin’ Donuts.
The day also will include the kickoff for this year’s United Way Campaign, which set a goal of raising $400,000.
To sign up for Day of Caring, call (724) 658-8528 or visit www.uwlawcty.org.
