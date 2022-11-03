The Neshannock Township School District recently received a grant to place PurpleAir sensors throughout the district.
National Honors Society chemistry and Advanced Placement chemistry teacher Kristen Rogers applied for and received the grant from the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh.
The sensors from the company PurpleAir provides indoor and outdoor sensors that measure particle pollution.
The sensors have been placed on the district campus with two inside the junior-senior high school, two in the elementary school and one in the high school greenhouse.
Rogers said the sensors will allow the chemistry and environmental science students, and the general public, to monitor the air quality, humidity, temperature, and more of the buildings.
“I thought it would be a good opportunity for students to do research,” Rogers said. “Anyone can look.”
Rogers said her students can gather data from the sensors over a period of time to look at any possible changes and see what might have caused the change.
For example, she said one day this school year, a sensor indicated negative air quality inside the main school complex, leading students to research what might have caused that drastic of a change that particular day.
“It’s a lot of cause and effect,” Rogers said.
The five sensors are currently the only PurpleAir sensors located in Lawrence County, with Rogers noting their range only covers the main district building and just outside the greenhouse.
Residents can view the air quality readings of the sensors at map.purpleair.com.
