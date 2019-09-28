Seniors rise to the 'challenges' of Fit Walk

They danced the Electric Slide, completed a fitness walk and did a little yoga and tai chi — all before lunch.
“It gives us bragging rights,” joked Larry Manski of New Wilmington, one of the 327 registered participants in Friday’s Fit Walk at Cascade Park, sponsored by Challenges: Options in Aging.
The seventh annual event focused on keeping the county’s older residents healthy and active.
“We wanted to give them an opportunity to exercise in a different environment and be outside on this beautiful day,” explained Amy Cervone, administrator of Challenges, a program of Catholic Charities and the Department of Aging serving about 1,500 clients in its New Castle and Ellwood City locations.
“Most of these people come to our centers, but this brings them together,” Cervone continued, adding that the centers closed for the event, allowing staff to attend.
“Walking through the park is also a nice way for them to reminisce,” said Michael Gordon, Challenges’ health and wellness coordinator.
“They look forward to it, as much as it is exercise, it’s also fun,” added Claire O’Connor, assistant health and wellness coordinator.
Prior to hitting the park trails, where courses were laid out for those preferring easy or challenging strolls, participants warmed up with an upbeat exercise session in the dance pavilion led by Challenges staffers.
“I figured why not try it. They have some great activities,” said Ron Dunlap of Ellwood City, participating in his first Fit Walk after recently moving to the area and joining Challenges.
“It’s fun and nice that you can pick your own path that you feel comfortable with,” noted Andrea Bryant, walking with her friend Sally Vernon, who joked, “Because we’re not old.”
Those who weren’t able to walk the one-, two- or three-mile courses had the option of staying inside for chair exercises and some line dancing.
Also featured were raffles, door prizes, a Chinese auction and goodie bags, all provided with donations from area businesses.
Concluding the morning, a well-deserved lunch.
