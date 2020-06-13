In keeping with the COVID-19 restrictions, the Jack Butz Humanitarian Dinner was canceled this year.
Nevertheless, the scholarship committees still selected winners.
Nine Lawrence County high school seniors received this year's Jack Butz Humanitarian scholarships, which were underwritten by the Preston Auto Group.
The nine finalists represent each of the county's eight school districts and the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
The top finalist, who received $5,000, was Levi Smith, graduating from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City. He is the son of Douglas and Joanne Smith. Levi plans to attend Drexel University and major in public accounting.
Rebekah Seamans of Neshannock High School is the $2,500 recipient. She is a daughter of Matthew and Tricia Seamans. Rebekah plans to attend the University of Mount Union and major in the physician assistant program.
The $1,500 scholarship recipient is Nicoletta Donofrio from New Castle High School. She is the daughter of Tina Donofrio. Nicoletta plans to attend Slippery Rock University and major in secondary English education.
The other six recipients each will receive $1,000 toward their continuing education. They are:
•Allison Andre of Laurel High School, a daughter of John and Julie Andre. Allison plans to attend Edinboro University and major in speech pathology and audiology.
•Amelia Hogue of Lawrence County Career and Technical Center. A daughter of Michael and Dani Jo Hogue, Amelia plans to major in communications at Clarion University.
•Mikayla MacQuarrie of Mohawk High School, a daughter of Brian and Tiffany MacQuarrie. Mikayla plans to attend Penn State University and major in international business.
•William Fry IV of Shenango High School, son of William and Jennifer Fry. His plans are to major in exercise science at Slippery Rock University.
•Elisabeth DeRaleau of Union High School, daughter of Thomas and Cathy DeRaleau. Elisabeth's plans are to attend Slippery Rock University as a music education major.
•Benjamin Williams of Wilmington High School, son of Mark and Jennifer Williams. Benjamin plans to attend Westminster College and major in physics.
The scholarship committee members are Paula McMillin, Joshua Lamancusa, Debbie Lynch, Alice Otto and Dan Vogler. They interviewed each of the seniors via Zoom on May 13. Students were evaluated on their community involvement and their commitment to carry on the late Jack Butz’s legacy as a humanitarian. Their academic achievement and financial need also were considered, but emphasis was on giving back to the community.
