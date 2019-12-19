Neshannock Woods residents who were displaced twice from their apartment building and lived in hotel rooms say they are glad to be home again.
The senior citizens, all of whom live in one building at the Neshannock Township complex, gathered for a Christmas feast on Dec. 11, with many residents of other buildings who were not impacted by the upheaval. And although the problems occurred two years ago, residents say they are still a little traumatized from having lived out of suitcases and off fast food for months, and they are trying their best to put it behind them.
Some were displaced for several months in August 2017, after the foundation cracked in their apartment building. The owners, National Church Residences of Columbus, Ohio, learned after hiring multiple experts and a contractor, that the problem was caused by a subsidence from underground mining in the early part of the 20th century, according to earlier reports. The organization paid for the residents to live at the Quality Inn in West Middlesex and a Farrell apartment complex, while the necessary repairs were made.
Once extensive repairs were made and the residents moved back in, another problem arose in August 2018 when mold started growing inside the first-floor apartments. It covered countertops, furniture and even clothing and shoes in closets. Resident Frank Bidinotto said his leather coat was ruined, but he was reimbursed for it. That prompted the management to move those residents into a hotel again, for about 40 days, this time to the Hampton Inn and Suites in Union Township.
The mold was destroyed by spraying to kill it, then installing dehumidifiers in each unit, said Bidinotto, who has lived at Neshannock Woods for 20 years.
"So far, it's all gone," he said, adding that the dehumidifiers are in all of the apartments on the first floor of Building 3. "They run constantly in the summer. They're in our bedrooms, which makes it nice for sleeping.
"It feels good to be back, and little by little they're getting it ironed out," he said.
Altogether, eight residents had been displaced at one time or another.
Linda Heckert, a resident of seven years, said she was one who had to move out twice.
"It's nice to be settled in," commented Rosemary Basinger, who has lived in the complex for 18 years. "We're glad to be home."
She is still waiting for her bathtub to be converted to a walk-in tub. And while the residents were given free breakfasts at the motels and $200 vouchers for evening meals for a month, they were told to save their receipts for any other expenses for food and they would be reimbursed.
Bidinotto said the vouchers amounted to $5 per day, and "I don't know where you can eat for $5 a day," he said.
"We were never reimbursed for the food," Basinger said.
She added that some items that were in her apartment turned up missing during her absence, and she never got them back.
Bidinotto pointed out that the food contaminated by the mold had to be thrown out when the apartments were sprayed.
"We were to be reimbursed for that, too," he said, "but to this day, we haven't gotten anything yet."
Todd Hutchins, director of public relations for National Church Residences, said the organization is still working to address some of those concerns.
"We're looking into it," he said of the reimbursements. "We want to make sure their expenses were covered."
The foundation and mold problems came in the midst of a multi-million dollar remodeling project at the complex, which involved new siding, windows and doors on the buildings and installing elevator lifts to the upper levels of the buildings.
Linda Proudfoot, 74, who was displaced the first time, has lived at Neshannock Woods for 13 years. Upon her return, she and about 18 other tenants formed a residents' council.
The purpose of the council is not to address any of their living problems, but strictly to raise funds for charity and for an annual Christmas party for the tenants. Wednesday was the first festive gathering, and featured a lavish dinner catered by the Hill House Restaurant.
"We said all year, our goal was to have a catered Christmas dinner," Proudfoot said.
As president of the council, she spearheaded efforts to raise money for the dinner through bake sales, a soup sale for residents and a basket raffle. Businesses in the township donated the baskets, she said.
Proudfoot performed much of the collecting of the donations because many of the residents do not have cars.
"I'm one of the young ones around here," she said, noting that people are not eligible to live at Neshannock Woods until they are 62, or older.
The council managed to raise enough money for the holiday event that was attended by more than 50 people. Shut-ins and residents who were unable to attend received take-out meals from the event. The council bought cookies from Cookies & Candy by Christy in West Pittsburg, and they were distributed in favor bags.
And while the situation at their apartments is not perfect yet, the residents are hoping that some smaller but trying problems in their buildings will be remedied. Those include breakdowns of the elevator lifts that result in some residents getting stuck on them.
One woman attending the Christmas party arrived late because she was riding the lift when it stopped working. Ambulance personnel showed up after the dinner to assist her in getting back to her second-floor apartment.
Hutchins said the management is aware of problems with the lifts, which stall when the wind blows a certain way because of the direction the doors face.
"That is a problem we've reported to the company, and we're trying to figure out a solution," he said, adding that the residents deserve to be heard.
"We want to do all we can to make their stay with us as pleasant as possible," he said, "and we want to make them happy. We want to accommodate everybody."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.