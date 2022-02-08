The Lawrence County Bar Association is welcoming essays from local high school seniors for the annual Law Day scholarship competition.
Law Day is scheduled for May 2, when scholarship winners will be announced.
The legal issue selected as the subject for the Law Day 2022 essay contest is: "Whether a state’s denial of a person’s application for a concealed carry license for self-defense violates the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution."
In order to qualify for the contest, students must be college-bound members of the 2022 graduating class of a public high school within Lawrence County.
The essays are to be typed, double spaced, limited to the topic selected and contain no fewer than 750 words and no more than 1,250 words. The submission must include a separate cover sheet with the student’s full name, address, telephone number and school represented. None of the identifying information should be on any page of the essay itself. Essays must include research providing citations and footnotes.
The deadline for submission is 4 p.m. April 8.
Essays should be mailed or hand delivered to: Lawrence County Bar Association Law Day 2022 Essay Committee, in care of Anthony Piatek, Esquire, 414 N. Jefferson St., New Castle, PA 16101, or to Lawrence County Bar Association Law Day 2022 Essay Committee, in care of Attorney Ryan Long, 423 Sixth St., Ellwood City, PA 16117.
Essay submissions also may be sent by email to jthomas@lawrencecountypa.gov. Submission by email must be in a PDF file.
Relatives of members of the Lawrence County Bar Association are not eligible to enter.
Two winners will be chosen, and each will receive a $2,000.00 scholarship to be paid to the student’s college, applicable to tuition and related expenses and fees (excluding room and board).
The annual Law Day Program will take place in Courtroom 1 of the Lawrence County Government Center. Winners will be notified by telephone the week of April 25.
