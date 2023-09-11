Seniors donate to police squad's new K-9

Tenants of a senior citizen apartment complex in Neshannock Township are suckers for a wagging tail and a friendly bark.
Residents of Neshannock Woods on Cambridge Street recently donated $600 to the Neshannock Township police department, dog-earing the money to benefit its new police canine officer.
The money will help provide care and needs of the four-legged Ammo, a 2 ½-year-old German shepherd police canine from the Czech Republic who is a rookie on the township police force. Ammo is owned and being trained and handled by patrolman Al DeCarbo.
DeCarbo has been on the police force since 1998 and Ammo is his — and the department’s — department’s second police dog.
The new adoption is bittersweet to DeCarbo, who in December reluctantly had to retire his first canine bestie, Avi. They had spent every day together on the job and gotten to know each other’s habits. He now keeps Avi as his pet at home.
Avi and Ammo compete for DeCarbo’s attention and don’t exactly hit it off well, he said.
One reason could be that Avi watches as his new ‘brother” takes his place getting into the police car every day to go on duty with DeCarbo, while he is left at home.
“They are alpha dogs,” DeCarbo explained, meaning they are possessive of their owner and don’t want to share him.
Avi, also a Czech Republic German Shepherd, was Neshannock’s first-ever police dog. He was trained in narcotics sniffing and patrol work, which included soft-and no-bite arrests and searching for people.
DeCarbo and Avi had been inseparable for 10 years on the job. Avi during his tenure helped with a couple of significant narcotics seizures and several nonbite captures, DeCarbo said of his first dog’s achievements.
He didn’t have to bite, DeCarbo said, because “people comply a lot easier with a dog present, and often I would only need to give him a command.”
Avi during his career lso successfully tracked two Alzheimer’s patients who were reported to have been lost.
DeCarbo said he wasn’t looking to get another new dog so soon after Avi retired, but the opportunity knocked when his dog trainer, Del Glatz of Beaver County, called and asked him to go look at a pup he had.
“He said he had the right temperament,” DeCarbo said. “He was green and had no training.”
When he saw the pup, he stole his heart and he took him home and gave him the name Ammo.
Ammo, like Avi, is being trained as a dual purpose dog, for narcotics and patrol — bite work, building and outdoor searches and tracking.
Both dogs respond to commands in the Czech language, and they also know hand signals.
The dogs also are used for visibility, so people know they are part of the department. DeCarbo has walked Avi, and now Ammo, frequently through Pearson Park’s trail, at Field Club Commons plaza, and around Neshannock Woods.
“Everyone’s always glad to see him,” he said. “We get a bunch of thank-yous.”
“People like it when they can talk to a cop and they’re not in a cruiser,” police chief John Rand commented. “It’s worked out really well.
“The canines are a huge asset, not only in law enforcement but for public relations,” Rand added. He said that the dog goes into the schools to give demonstrations and they do occasional, random locker searches.
Ammo trains 16 hours a month, and he goes one day per week with DeCarbo to Glatz’s training facility. Once a month he also has group training with other Lawrence and Beaver County officers and their police canines. Next month, they are all gathering for a week-long certification, DeCarbo said.
Other local departments that have police K-9 units, in addition to the city and Neshannock, are Ellwood City, Shenango, Union and Mahoning townships and the Lawrence County sheriff’s department.
Ammo was fully certified in June with an American Dog Working Certificate. He is now on duty whenever DeCarbo is on patrol.
DeCarbo’s interest in acquiring a police dog was sparked in 2012 when, during traffic stops with narcotics, he would have to call on the New Castle Police Department dog handlers for help. He felt Neshannock should have its own dog.
“I brought it up to Chief (John) Rand and the ball got rolling,” he said.
Ammo’s adoption by the police department is funded by donations from commercial businesses, private individuals and from groups such as the Neshannock Woods residents.
“It’s surprising how many people just stop in and offer donations,” DeCarbo said. “People bring in anywhere from $25 to $1,000 and it’s really appreciated. It goes a long way.”
The township also contributes to the cause.
“Our supervisors have been very supportive of the program and of the whole police department,” DeCarbo said.
The trunk of DeCarbo’s police SUV is packed full of duffle bags, leashes, harnesses, water containers, First Aid kits, tracking kits, ice packs, headphones that Ammo wears when pistol practice is going on, and other gear, resembling the trunk of a traveling woman who cannot pack lightly.
The funds from Neshannock Woods will be used to buy Ammo food, equipment, tug toys and special leashes and harnesses that wear out over time. Ammo also has his own bullet-proof body armor and hearing protection.
Linda Proudfoot of Neshannock Woods broached the idea of giving the funds to the police department when a senior citizens council at the complex went bottoms up.
“For the past three years we had a residents council at Neshannock Woods,” Proudfoot explained, but when the group went to elect new officers in the spring, no one wanted to serve.
“ Therefore, we disbanded the council,” said Proudfoot, who was its past president and current treasurer.
Neshannock Woods residents council was comprised of all 80 of the residents in the complex who are an aging population, but only about 15 had attended the council’s monthly meetings.
A sum was left in the group’s credit union account, she explained, “and we had to do something with the money. We had to decide where to donate it.”
She suggested to the group, “how about being a good neighbor and donating the money that’s left to the canine officer and his dog, Ammo?
“I’ve always been partial to canines. They have my heart, and everyone was very happy to do that,” Proudfoot said.
Proudfoot formed the council herself in 2019 to fundraise for activities at the complex so the residents there could have social events, dinners and holiday parties. Most of the money given for Ammo came from senior bingo games at the complex, she said.
The bingo games are still being held, but now all of those proceeds have to go right back to the bingo players in prize money.
Proudfoot, a former Walmart employee who was the first to organize Shop With a Cop with local police to buy gifts for underprivileged children, emphasized the significance of the police dogs and the law enforcement community.
“The canines are very important,” she said, adding, “We’ve been committed here to raising funds for police-related causes.”
