BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
HARRISBURG — The heads of the Department of Community and Economic Development and the Department of Health have been summoned to appear before two Senate panels on Thursday to explain how the Wolf Administration has been determining which businesses get exempted from the governor’s shutdown order.
The Wolf Administration rolled out the waiver process to allow businesses deemed non-essential to seek state permission to reopen, but the process used to grant exemptions has been fraught with controversy over which businesses have been left out and the administration’s refusal to be transparent about who’s gotten exemptions.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and DCED Secretary Dennis Davin will be joined by business owners and representatives of industry sectors that have been impacted by the business shutdown and the confusing process used to grant exemptions, said state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, one of the lawmakers at a Monday protest outside the state Capitol calling for the state’s economy to be reopened.
Casey Smith, a spokeswoman in the Department of Community and Economic Development, said both Davin and Levine are planning to attend the hearing.
Mastriano welcomed the hearing, saying the agencies need to explain to lawmakers and the public how they’re reaching decisions.
Lawmakers have been told by constituents that there are cases where businesses in the same industry have gotten different responses from the state when seeking waivers with no explanation to determine how those conclusions were reached, he said.
“We want transparency,” Mastriano said.
In addition to the agency heads, lawmakers are also scheduled to hear from chamber groups, and representatives of car dealerships, real estate agents and construction companies, according to information provided by the Senate Republicans.
The moves comes as lawmakers have expressed increasing levels of frustration and anger over the way the state and it’s the latest front in an ongoing tussle between the Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans who control the General Assembly over how and how quickly the state should relax business restrictions put into place to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Wolf on Monday vetoed legislation that passed the General Assembly
“It’s been a sore spot,” Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County said last week. “Now, we’ve gotten into this morass where people can’t figure out why this business is open and this business is not.”
Wolf has defended the process, saying it’s a “common-sense” approach to give businesses an opportunity to seek waivers if they feel like they should.
“We did the right thing,” he said. “We’ve tried to do this in a way that it’s not just one-size-fits-all. When the process ends, we will get the information out.”
Mastriano earlier his month, in his capacity as chairman of the Senate intergovernmental operations committee, had demanded that the Wolf Administration turn over more information about who’d gotten waivers to operate despite the business shutdown and why.
In that letter, Mastriano said he’d seek to use a subpoena to compel the administration to turn over documents if the administration continues to refuse to release the information.
The state DCED has refused to even consider records requests for information about the wavier process, arguing that the agency doesn’t have to respond because its offices have been closed due to Wolf’s shutdown order.
The CNHI newspapers in Pennsylvania and other media outlets have filed Right-to-Know requests seeking the waivers, without success.
Lawmakers in the state House have been frustrated by the state’s waiver process, as well, said House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County.
“We don’t know the details of all the waivers,” he said. “We’re going to look into that.”
Cutler said that the House voted on Wednesday to relax restrictions on the retail, car sales and construction industries, in part because it seems like the administration’s waivers have been handed out inconsistently for those kinds of businesses.
“They should be afforded the same opportunity as anyone else in their industry,” he said.
Wolf has already said that he plans to relax limits on construction activity on May 8, the day he’d set as the target date for beginning to loosen social distancing requirements. Wolf also signed into law legislation that would allow online car sales.
It’s not immediately clear whether the state Senate will take up the measures that passed the state House, said Jennifer Kocher, a spokeswoman for Corman.
Rather than pick industries that need immediate relief, the Senate had looked to relax the business closings by trying to get the administration to set terms for how any business could demonstrate it could operate safely, she said.
The Senate is in session next week, and lawmakers may decide to move one or more of the House measures, but there’s been no decision made yet, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.