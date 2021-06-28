By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
The state Senate voted Thursday to send two COVID-19 inspired bills to Gov. Tom Wolf — one offering students the option of repeating their 2020-2021 academic grade, and another that would ban vaccine passports and limit the powers of the secretary of Health.
Wolf has warned he will veto Senate Bill 618 — which would bar local, county and state governments, as well as public school districts and almost all public and private colleges from requiring people to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to seek services or enter their facilities. The measure passed the state Senate by a 29-21 vote, a day after clearing the state House.
The same bill would also bar the state secretary of Health from using public health orders to limit the actions of people who aren’t sick due to infectious disease or haven’t been exposed to an infectious disease.
Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for Wolf said the governor has never called for vaccine passports for people to access government services but Wolf thinks private organizations and businesses should have the right to set their own requirements. She said the move to limit the secretary of Health’s powers “would undermine any attempt to protect public health in any circumstance. The governor plans to veto the bill.”
State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York County, acknowledged the proposed move to limit the powers of the secretary “have drawn the ire of the governor.”
But she said the state’s experience, during the COVID pandemic, demonstrated the General Assembly should look to act to ensure that “an unelected bureaucrat cannot wield power to cause confusion that leads to chaos,” she said.
The secretary of Health isn’t elected by voters. The position is filled by a nomination from the governor that is then confirmed by the Senate.
The measure is the latest in a series of political battles over the state’s COVID response between Republicans, who hold the majority in both chambers of the General Assembly, and the administration of Wolf, a Democrat.
Lawmakers passed legislation asking voters to decide whether the General Assembly should be allowed to end public health emergencies. In the May primary election, that measure was approved by voters and the General Assembly then passed resolutions that ended the governor’s COVID emergency, while extending a number of regulation changes that had been enacted under the governor’s expanded powers during the emergency. Wolf had already ended most mitigation measures, except for the mask-mandate for unvaccinated people, which expires on Monday.
State Sen. Art Haywood, D-Philadelphia, said the legislation would interfere with efforts by school and college officials to prevent outbreaks of COVID on their campuses which, he said, contributed to community spread across the state.
“What spreads in kindergarten,” he said, “spreads in the community.”
Optional do-over school year
Senate Bill 664, which is also on its way to Wolf’s desk, generated less controversy.
The measure would allow parents to seek to have their children repeat their 2020-21 academic grade if they feel like the students suffered too much learning loss due to the pandemic’s impact on school operations.
The measure passed the Senate unanimously Thursday, after passing unanimously in the state House. Wednesday, after the House voted on the bill, Kensinger said the Wolf administration has taken a “neutral” position on the bill while expressing concern about the bill’s “fiscal, staffing, and programmatic impacts to local school districts.”
Senate President Pro Tem Jake Corman, R-Centre County, was the prime sponsor of the bill.
He noted the legislation only provides the optional do-over year for students impacted during the 2020-2021 school year. Under current law, students can only be held based on the determination of school officials and parents don’t have the right to demand that their children repeat a grade, he said.
“I have been hearing concerns from many fellow parents on how the pandemic has affected their child’s education and created learning gaps from much of the past year learning at home,” Corman said. “Some students have struggled, and it makes sense to give parents a stronger say in whether their child should advance to the next grade level or repeat a grade to make up for learning loss."
Senate Bill 664 would also allow parents the option to extend enrollment in special education programs for an extra year due to COVID-19. This provision would prevent students with special needs from aging out of the system at age 21 after missing out on much of the specialized attention they need due to COVID-19 disruptions.
In addition, the bill would extend eligibility for programs under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act during the next school year. The bill would also apply to parents and children who attend schools responsible for the education of deaf and blind students.
The bill is supported by The Arc of Pennsylvania and other advocates for Pennsylvanians with disabilities.
“The Arc of Pennsylvania are fully supportive of the bill in that it would address this critical need, after these students missed out on the essential transition supports and services during the COVID-19 pandemic, much of which is job training and life building independence skills for their transition to adulthood,” said Katie Yost, Government and Chapter Relations Manager for The Arc of Pennsylvania.
Wolf will have 10 days to sign the bills into law, veto them or allow them to become law without his signature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.