Senate Republican's request for 3 counties' election records draws quick criticism

State Sen. Doug Mastriano said Wednesday that he’s asked three counties to voluntarily turn over documents as he prepares to launch a “forensic investigation” of the November 2020 election and the May 2021 primary.
The move immediately prompted pushback from Democrats, as well as election experts and watchdog groups. Mastriano, R-Franklin County, is the Republican chair of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee.
"What Senator Mastriano is talking about, is, to be frank, a partisan circus that is utterly divorced from any sort of best practice around election security and doing things to bolster faith in our elections,” said Chris Deluzio, policy director of the University of Pittsburgh Institute for Cyber Law, Policy, and Security.
Mastriano, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who attended the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was one of three state Republican lawmakers who traveled to Arizona to view the election audit commissioned by the Senate Republicans in that state.
The others were state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Indiana County, and state Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin County.
Mastriano said Wednesday that he’s initially asked county officials in Philadelphia, York and Tioga counties to turn over materials related to the election.
“A forensic investigation of our election results and processes for the 2020 General Election and the 2021 Primary will go a long way to restore trust in our system,” Mastriano said in a statement released Wednesday morning.
Elizabeth Rementer, a spokeswoman for Gov. Tom Wolf said the proposal echoes the partisan audits in Arizona and Georgia and said the Wolf Administration will fight to prevent the review.
"This latest attempt echoes efforts in Arizona and Fulton County (Ga.) that compromised election machinery and provided access to third-party individuals without the proper qualifications or security measures," said Rementer. "This illogical, partisan effort to overturn the 2020 election will only lead to the decertification of voting machines that are compromised, additional expense for counties, and more partisanship that only seeks to undermine Pennsylvania’s elections. The administration will stand up to any attempt to disrupt our electoral process and undermine our elections," she said.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said Wednesday that the counties should refuse to turn over the information.
“These counties should refuse to participate in this partisan fishing expedition. This ‘audit’ could risk decertifying the counties’ voting machines, costing county taxpayers millions of dollars,” Shapiro said. ”Right now this information is being requested voluntarily but should subpoenas be issued, you can expect our office to do everything to protect the Commonwealth, its voters and the free, fair election that was held in Pennsylvania,” he said.
The Department of State also urged counties to refuse to participate in the review and warned that if voting machines are turned over to Mastriano's committee, the counties should be prepared to replace the equipment before the next election.
Mastriano’s announcement comes a week after Wolf vetoed an election bill passed by the General Assembly, which has Republican majorities in both chambers. In vetoing House Bill 1300, Wolf said the measure had too many provisions that would suppress voting. Wolf also used his line-item veto power for budget bills to eliminate funding that Republicans intended to use for a Bureau of Election Audits housed in the Office of Auditor General.
Mastriano has given county leaders until July 31 to provide a plan for how they will comply with his request.
His five-page information request lists 45 categories, with some similarities to the subpoena issued in Arizona to Maricopa County in January by that state’s Senate Republican majority.
It includes all ballots attempted to have been cast in the November election, logs from all computers and servers used to run the election, timelines of who accessed election equipment and “a complete end-to-end election setup for use in a laboratory.”
Mastriano also warned that the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee could vote to issue a subpoena if a county does not adhere to his request.
Senate Democrats say that the committee assignments made by Senate President Pro Jake Corman, R-Centre County, indicate that the only state agency over which Mastriano’s committee has oversight is the Independent Regulatory Review Commission.
Mastriano “is corrupting the committee process and politicizing it for the whims of former President Donald Trump,” Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny County, and state Sen. Anthony Williams, D-Philadelphia, said in a letter to Senate Republican leaders. Williams is the minority chair of the Senate intergovernmental operations committee.
Each county has a bipartisan election board that oversaw the elections, and none of those boards concluded that their elections were tainted by fraud, Deluzio said.
“There has been a whole bevy of litigation rejecting these claims in courts and the fact that Senator Mastriano is continuing to do this, to me, just shows a willingness to continue the charade that was some big fraud, which there wasn’t to undermine people’s faith in our democracy,” Deluzio said. “I understand some of what I’m saying sounds hyperbolic but I think the risks are that grave. We ought to be direct and call out what is anti-democratic on its face,” he said.
No county election board, prosecutor or state official has raised concern over any sort of widespread election fraud in November’s election in Pennsylvania. Critics say an election audit is duplicative, given the legal requirements for each county and the state to review election results for accuracy and investigate any discrepancies.
Ray Murphy, the state coordinator for Keystone Votes, a coalition of groups lobbying for election reform, said that Mastriano’s proposal would be “a waste of money” and it raises a variety of logistical concerns regarding how election information and equipment will be kept secure during the review.
“There's very clearly defined in the law, who can touch voting machines, and mess with the memory sticks or look at the paper files, right and what it's going to end up doing is interfering with the existing chain of custody,” he said. “My understanding from some election directors is that this could potentially force them to resubmit their voting machines for testing by the Department of State in order to get certification that their machines are okay. Because basically, you're throwing open the hood on voting machines to people who don't normally touch them which will raise questions about the validity of those machines going into the future,” he said.
The state spent $70 million ahead of the 2020 election to help counties replace their voting machines, he said. If the counties decide they need to replace their machines because their security has been undermined by Mastriano’s investigation, “it took a lot of effort to get that money released in the first place, you're, you're gonna rack up that cost again,” he said.
The League of Women Voters also criticized the proposed Senate review of the election. "The 2020 election is over and has been certified. These efforts do the voters and local election officials a great injustice, and will place additional demands of time and expense on counties, based on nothing," the group said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.