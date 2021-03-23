By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
A group of Senate Republicans said the Wolf Administration needs to provide a clearer explanation of state actions regarding nursing homes in the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the most controversial moves was a March 18, 2020 order requiring nursing homes to admit patients with COVID-19.
Republicans said the state guidance was stricter than federal guidance at the time.
“There are clear differences between the word ‘can’ and ‘must’,” said state Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair County, the chairwoman of the Senate Aging and Youth Committee, who said the “disastrous policies” of the Department of the Health didn’t do enough to protect the elderly residents of the state’s nursing home population.
Nursing home residents account for about 50 percent of COVID-related deaths in Pennsylvania — 12,843 of 24,828 as of Tuesday. But in the initial months of the pandemic, nursing home residents accounted for about 70 percent of the deaths, Ward said.
The Wolf Administration’s handling of nursing home care during the pandemic has become a lightning rod that has attracted scrutiny from lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly.
Last week, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, formally asked the House oversight committee to conduct a review into the impact administration policies played in the COVID death toll in the state’s nursing homes.
“To date, families across the Commonwealth have not received answers as to why and whether or not government orders contributed to the spread of the virus in these facilities. Even a year after the pandemic began, data reported about deaths in Pennsylvania’s nursing homes remains incomplete and, in some cases, contradictory,” Benninghoff said.
“We do not want to forget the many lives that have been lost. These families deserve answers,” Ward said.
Former Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, nominated to serve as a high-ranking official in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was quizzed about the department’s handling of nursing homes in the early days of the pandemic during her confirmation hearing. The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pension voted 13-9 last week to advance Levine's nomination to the full Senate.
Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked by a reporter “Why is Rachel Levine getting a pass?” for the state Department of Health’s handling of nursing homes while New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been heavily criticized for the handling of COVID in nursing homes in that state.
Psaki responded that the Pennsylvania nursing home situation "does not sound similar to the scenario in New York."
New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a report in January that concluded that state officials there had under-reported nursing home deaths by about 50 percent.
Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam faced intense questioning from lawmakers about the state’s handling of COVID in nursing homes during a budget hearing last month.
Beam said the state’s directive regarding admitting COVID-positive residents into nursing homes was part of the state’s strategy to reduce strain on hospitals.
“We wanted to make sure our hospitals weren’t overwhelmed,” she said.
The guidance directing nursing homes to admit residents with COVID-19 was issued alone, there was other guidance on infection control practices issued at the same time, said Barry Ciccocioppo, a Department of Health spokesman.
“In order to provide proper care, facilities should have been implementing all of the guidance documents that were designed to be followed together,” Ciccocioppo said. “Critics intentionally, or out of unfamiliarity, ignore the totality of the guidance provided by both (the Department of Health) and (the U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services) that included specific infection control methods that facilities should have implemented during COVID to protect their residents and staff,” he said.
He added that the American Health Care Association has pointed to research showing that the location of nursing homes and asymptomatic spread of COVID were generally the determining factors contributing to nursing home outbreaks.
Zach Shamberg, president and chief executive officer for the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, the trade group representing nursing homes.
Nursing home officials, workers and residents have been seeking “prioritization, support and ultimately a seat at the table,” Shamberg said, adding “even a year later, we’re still fighting for those same things.” Shamberg said.
With the distribution of vaccines, “a sense of normalcy” has begun to return, Shamberg said. But he added that it would be a mistake to think that the long-term care industry is out of the woods.
“This pandemic is not over,” Shamberg said.
