HARRISBURG — The state Senate could vote as soon as Monday to send Gov. Tom Wolf a bill that would allow hunting on up to three Sundays.
If the bill reaches his desk in its current form, Wolf would sign it, his spokesman J.J. Abbott said Wednesday.
“We support the amended bill,” Abbott said.
The House passed the Sunday hunting measure, Senate Bill 147, by a 144-54 vote in October, after adding a requirement that hunters must get written permission from property owners to hunt on Sunday.
The state Senate had approved a Sunday hunting plan in June.
Even if the measure becomes law, there won’t be any Sunday hunting until 2020. If the measure becomes law, the Game Commission could have Sunday hunting in place in time for spring turkey season, Game Commission executive director Bryan Burnhans said.
“Many hunters are excited about the new Sunday hunting opportunities Senate Bill 147 would provide, and you can count me as part of that group,” Burhans said. “But the process takes time.”
Jennifer Kocher, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County, said it’s not clear when the measure will come up for a vote, but she added, “I would expect it to be considered next week when we return.”
State Sen. Daniel Laughlin, R-Erie County, is the chairman of the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee and the author of Senate Bill 147.
Laughlin said he was told the vote could happen on Monday.
“It’s a landmark piece of legislation,” Laughlin said, noting that the state’s Sunday hunting ban dates to Pennsylvania’s colonial period.
Proponents have been fighting for Sunday hunting as a means of encouraging more people to take part in the activity.
Over the 10-year period ending in 2017, the number of hunters with adult resident licenses dropped 12 percent — from 665,719 in 2007 to 587,640 in 2017, according to Game Commission data.
The idea of allowing Sunday hunting spurred intense lobbying on both sides, with hunters and the NRA in favor of it, and farm groups and hiking groups opposed.
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau took a neutral position on the Sunday hunting plan after the proposal was tweaked to include the written permission requirement, Mark O’Neill, a Farm Bureau spokesman, said last month. Other changes, including limiting the change to three Sundays and making trespassing a primary offense also helped convince the organization to drop its opposition, he said.
Under existing law, a hunter caught trespassing won’t be cited unless the hunter is committing another offense, in addition to trespassing.
