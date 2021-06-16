Senate passes expansion of cocktails-to-go

By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
The state Senate by a 26-24 vote narrowly approved legislation that would allow bars and restaurants to resume selling cocktails-to-go but added a controversial measure that would also allow grocery stores, convenience stores, beer distributors, as well as restaurants and bars to begin selling prepackaged cocktails sold in cans and bottles.
Under current law, the pre-packaged ready-to-drink cocktails have only been sold in state-run liquor stores.
The state had allowed restaurants and bars to sell cocktails-to-go under the governor’s COVID-19 emergency order, which expired Tuesday when the results of the May 18 election were certified. In that election, voters approved a constitutional amendment that allows the General Assembly to end or extend emergency orders issued by the governor. The General Assembly last week passed legislation ending the emergency order, and didn’t include the cocktails-to-go provision in a bill that extended a number of regulations.
Gov. Tom Wolf opposes the Senate’s move to expand the legislation to include the sale of prepared prepackaged cocktail drinks, said Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for the governor.
She stopped short of saying Wolf would veto the bill if it reached his desk in its current form but said that the governor is urging lawmakers to get rid of the provision legalizing the factory-prepared cocktail drinks.
“The Republicans have known for more than a year that an immediate fix for cocktails-to-go would be needed upon the termination of the disaster declaration, yet last week they still made the decision to move forward with the termination,” she said.
The House passed HB 1154, limited to just allowing bars and restaurants to continue selling cocktails-to-go after the COVID emergency expired, on May 25 by a vote of 187-14.
“The governor is supportive of memorializing this relief for bars and restaurants by making cocktails-to-go permanent but he does not support the ready-to-drink amendment,” Kensinger said. “The administration remains hopeful that the Legislature will send a clean bill to his desk,” she said.
More than 35 states began allowing restaurants and/or bars to sell cocktails-to-go as a COVID economic relief measure. Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Montana, Arkansas, West Virginia, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Kansas, Arizona, Nebraska, Oregon and the District of Columbia have all made COVID-era cocktails-to-go measures permanent, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.
"The advancement of this measure sends a strong signal that we are moving the Commonwealth in a direction of normalcy and transitioning from the restrictive control we were once living under during the COVID-19 emergency declaration," said Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County. This bill will help jump start the economy by giving consumers convenience in spirit beverage choice, encourages bars, restaurants, and taverns to be open for business, and expands opportunities for small businesses," she said.
State Rep. Kurt Masser, R-Northumberland County, is the prime sponsor of HB 1154. He said he doesn’t oppose the changes made in the Senate and hopes that the House takes up the bill.
State Sen. Mike Regan, R-Cumberland County, said stores selling the ready-to-drink prepackaged cocktails would be limited to selling them in bottles and cans no larger than 16 ounces and that the cocktails would be barred from containing an alcoholic content of greater than 12.5 percent.
State Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Lehigh County, said she would have supported the bill if it was limited to just making the cocktails-to-go but the move to legalize the sale of what she called “cocktails in a can.”
Boscola said that allowing bars and restaurants to sell cocktails-to-go was intended to help businesses that suffered during the pandemic mitigation efforts. The distributors and businesses who stand to benefit from allowing ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold in stores don’t need the state’s help because they didn’t suffer during the pandemic, she said.
“We’re helping those who don’t need help,” Boscola said.
Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny County, said that with Wolf’s opposition apparent, the move to change the bill will postpone the cocktails-to-go provision and likely mean that restaurants and bars won’t be able to sell to-go cocktails during the summer season.
David Wojnar, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States' senior vice president and head of state public policy, said there’s no reason that people should be limited to only buying ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails in the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's state store system.
“We thank the Senate for recognizing the increased consumer convenience that comes along with allowing more retail outlets to sell spirits-based RTDs,” Wojnar said. “At the beginning of the pandemic, PLCB stores were completely closed and consumers were forced to travel across state lines to purchase spirits. There is no reason outlets already selling beverage alcohol should be precluded from selling spirits-based RTDs.”
