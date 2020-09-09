BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
HARRISBURG — A bill that Republican lawmakers say is intended to help deal with an expected flood of mail-in ballots passed a key hurdle Tuesday, passing the Senate state government committee. The legislation passed the state House last week.
The measure would give counties more time to prepare mailed ballots for counting, cut off applications for mail-in ballots a week earlier than existing law, and allow voters to hand-deliver mailed-ballots to their county courthouse, county elections office or their polling place.
House Bill 2626 passed by a 7-4 vote with all the Democrats on the committee voting in opposition.
The measure won’t allow ballots that arrive after Election Day to be counted and it bars the use of drop boxes that some counties used in the primary to give voters an option to hand-deliver their ballots while maintaining social-distancing protections.
Gov. Tom Wolf has said he objects to the parts of the proposal that would make voting less accessible. If passed in its current form, Wolf will veto the legislation, his spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger said Tuesday.
State Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery County, said passing a bill that Wolf has already said he will veto “is an epic waste of time.”
In barring the use of drop boxes, Republicans are “trying to use the words ‘safety’ or ‘security’ to disguise that it’s voter suppression,” Muth said.
“In the midst of a global pandemic, we shouldn’t be working on something that decreases access to the ballot box,” she said.
Tuesday’s committee vote was the second time the Senate committee has considered the bill in less than one week. The committee first voted on the measure last Thursday, but Senate officials determined there had not been sufficient public notice for the meeting so a second vote was held on Tuesday. The measure passed on a party-line vote both times.
Republicans said the legislation balances efforts to improve access to mail-in voting while also creating a process that will allow the state to handle the expected increase in voting by mail without forcing the public to wait days for election results.
“I believe Election Day should not be election week or election month,” said state Sen. John DiSanto, R-Dauphin County, when the State Government Committee first discussed the bill on Thursday.
Under the proposal in House Bill 2626, voters will have to apply for their mailed ballots 15 days before the election. That’s a change recommended by the U.S. Postal Service, which in late May warned that voters who applied at the state’s deadline for seeking a mail-in ballot, likely wouldn’t be able to submit their ballot by mail and have it arrive in time.
Prompted by that warning, the Wolf Administration has asked the state Supreme Court to order that counties count ballots as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.
Wolf has also called on the Legislature to allow late-arriving ballots to be counted, saying that he’d prefer the change be passed by the General Assembly rather than ordered by the judicial system.
State Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair County, said Republicans have sought to include measures to better ensure that mail-in voting is secure because voters are worried about it.
“I’ve heard from many constituents concerned about mail-in voting. I want to be able to assure them there is adequate security,” she said.
