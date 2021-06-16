By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Senate Republicans on Wednesday said PennDOT should abandon a plan to toll nine interstate bridges and said there are better ways to generate the money the state needs to fix the spans.
A public-private partnership board last November gave PennDOT the authority to determine whether the state could add tolls to pay for needed repairs. The Transportation Department in February announced that it wants to toll traffic on nine bridges, with tolls projected to cost between $1 and $2, generating about $2.2 billion, beginning in 2023.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria County, introduced Senate Bill 382, which would halt the tolling plan. That bill passed the state Senate by a 28-19 vote in April. The House has yet to move the bill.
Langerholc on Wednesday said he thinks the state can avoid having to toll those bridges by using a plan that would involve borrowing $2 billion, and using a portion of the state’s federal highway funding to cover the debt payments. Langerholc said similar borrowing plans have been used in 27 other states.
The Department of Transportation had asked lawmakers last fall to authorize a similar plan to borrow $600 million to cover construction costs, but abandoned the scheme after members of the General Assembly balked.
Langerholc said PennDOT’s proposed borrowing was a “self-imposed crisis” put before lawmakers “at the 11th hour.”
Langerholc was joined at a Wednesday afternoon press conference by other Senate Republicans who said PennDOT still hasn’t released any analysis explaining how much traffic would be diverted around tolled bridges onto nearby roads or other community impacts of the plan.
State Sen. Cris Dush, R-Indiana County, said he’s concerned about how the tolling plan will impact commuters and how truck traffic avoiding the tolls will impact downtowns like Brookville in Jefferson County.
“I have constituents who will drive across two of those bridges every day for work,” he said. Truck drivers “will go through the town of Brookville to avoid that tax. That town can’t afford to have that kind of traffic."
The bridges included in PennDOT’s tolling plan include:
•I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project in Berks County;
•I-79 Widening, Bridges and Bridgeville Interchange Reconfiguration in Allegheny County;
•I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges in Clarion County;
•I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges in Luzerne County;
•I-80 North Fork Bridges Project in Jefferson County;
•I-80 Over Lehigh River Bridge Project in Luzerne and Carbon Counties;
•I-81 Susquehanna Project in Susquehanna County;
•I-83 South Bridge Project in Dauphin County; and
•I-95 Girard Point Improvement Bridge Project in Philadelphia County.
