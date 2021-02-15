The heads of many of some of the most high-profile agencies in state government face what could be contentious confirmation battles.
The state departments of Health, Labor and Industry, Education and State all have acting secretaries leading them.
With the COVID pandemic still raging, concerns over aspects of the 2020 election still fresh and questions lingering over the state’s handling of the crush of unemployment claims, “You couldn’t pick three agencies with more questions” than Health, Labor and Industry and State, said state Sen. John Gordner, R-Columbia County.
With former Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar’s abrupt departure and the election tensions still high, the confirmation process for Boockvar’s successor may be the most contentious, said Khalif Ali, executive director of Common Cause in Pennsylvania.
"That's going to be the spiciest," he said.
-- Alison Beam is serving as acting secretary of the Department of Health after former Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine was appointed to a position in the Biden Administration last month.
-- Jennifer Berrier has been serving as acting secretary in the Department of Labor and Industry since former Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak retired in December.
-- Noe Ortega has been acting secretary of the Department of Education since former Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera resigned in October to become president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster.
-- Veronica Degraffenreid was appointed acting secretary of State on Monday to replace Kathy Boockvar who resigned Friday after revelations that the department had failed to advertise a proposed constitutional amendment, meaning the proposal may not be on the ballot in May.
The Senate executive nominations calendar shows that Gov. Tom Wolf forwarded the nominations for Berrier and Ortega to the Senate on Jan. 5 and forwarded Beam’s nomination on Jan. 25.
The state Senate has 25 legislative days to confirm or reject the governor’s nominee. Based on the number of legislative days now scheduled, the Senate wouldn’t be required to vote on any of the nominees before the middle of May.
Confirmation isn’t automatic -- the state Senate rejected Marcus Brown, Wolf’s original nominee to serve as state police commissioner, in 2015. Senate Republicans who hold the majority in the chamber were also reluctant to approve Boockvar, though they eventually did.
In Boockvar’s case, the Senate delayed the vote so long they had to ask Wolf to re-submit her name. Eventually, Boockvar was confirmed in November 2019 -- 11 months after she’d originally been nominated.
Gordner said that Republicans had been concerned that Boockvar wouldn’t be non-partisan while leading the department.
“She had a reputation as a political hack,” Gordner said. But “she said all the right things,” he said, so the Senate confirmed her. “I would argue that most of the caucus regrets that,” Gordner said.
Boockvar became a lightning rod for criticism over the state’s handling of the 2020 election -- largely due to last-minute guidance provided to county election officials intended to help them navigate the new expansion of mail-in voting amidst a flurry of legal challenges.
Senate President Pro Tem Jake Corman, R-Centre County, had called for Boockvar to resign over her handling of the election. Boockvar did resign, but not over her leadership of the Department of State during the election.
Degraffenreid, who had been serving as special advisor on election modernization for the department, to serve as acting secretary. Wolf has not formally nominated her to fill the role permanently yet, said state Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill County, chairman of the Senate state government committee. His committee would hold the confirmation hearing and then make a recommendation to the full Senate regarding whether to confirm her or not.
While Boockvar’s departure wasn’t related to the election, Argall said the confirmation hearing for her successor will certainly focus on election administration issues.
“I’ll have one question: Should the department have handled the 2020 election differently? If the answer is no, then that might lead to a negative vote,” he said.
Argall, like Gordner, said that Republican lawmakers feel that Boockvar had been too partisan in her leadership of the department.
“The climate has radically changed” since Boockvar’s confirmation, he said. “There is much more distrust of the department’s election administration,” he said.
Argall said he doesn’t know enough about Degraffenreid to know whether there’s any reason to question her qualifications.
Election advocates say they think she’s qualified and should be approved.
“I think she’s a good choice,” said Ray Murphy, state coordinator for Keystone Votes, a nonpartisan coalition comprising 42 civil rights, civil liberties, and good government groups operating in all 67 counties. He added that it “feels perilous” for lawmakers, many of them elected in November, to continue to suggest that there were problems undermining faith in that election.
Degraffenreid, was director of election operations for the North Carolina State Board of Elections before she came to Pennsylvania.
Ali at Common Cause said that Degraffenreid came to Pennsylvania with a good reputation for having worked effectively with local officials in North Carolina.
“She should be confirmed and quickly,” he said., but added that he’s not optimistic. “We don’t think that this process is going to be any quicker” than Boockvar’s confirmation.
Wanda Murren, a Department of State spokeswoman, said that Degraffenreid thinks she’ll be able to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
“She had ample opportunity to work with members of both parties during her previous work in statewide election administration in North Carolina,” Murren said. “Her efforts there began when she was hired during a Democratic administration and continued with a significant promotion during a subsequent Republican administration,” she said.
Secretary of Health confirmation
The secretary of state confirmation certainly wouldn’t be the only one where there could be tough questions, lawmakers said.
Mitigation orders from the state intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 have been the subject of ongoing controversy. But state Sen. Michele Brooks, R-Mercer County, said that as far as she’s concerned, the focus of Beam’s confirmation hearing will be on the state’s effort to get the COVID-19 vaccine distributed.
Brooks is the chairwoman of the Senate Health and Human Services committee.
“Since the time that Acting Secretary Beam was nominated a few weeks ago, one of the immediate issues at the forefront has been the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and her ability to readjust the rollout to make it quicker, more accessible, less chaotic, and more transparent,” Brooks said.
The Department of Health on Friday announced that it is moving to ensure that vaccine doses are provided to locations that have demonstrated they can quickly and efficiently immunize larger numbers of people in a bid to speed up the state’s rollout of the vaccine.
“Of course, there are many other criteria and expectations that will be addressed as confirmation hearings unfold, but the vaccine rollout remains an urgent priority,” Brooks said.
