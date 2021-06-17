Senate committee OKs added Sunday hunting days

The Senate Game and Fisheries Committee voted Wednesday to approve legislation that would allow the Game Commission to determine how many Sundays should be open to hunting.
Current law limits Sunday hunting to three weekends and until last year, Sunday hunting was prohibited.
Act 107 of 2019, which was introduced as Senate Bill 147, allowed the Pennsylvania Game Commission to designate three Sundays for hunting. Last year, Sunday hunting debuted in Pennsylvania with hunting allowed on Sunday, Nov. 15 for archery deer hunting and the following two Sundays for firearms bear season and firearms deer season.
Senate Bill 607, sponsored by state Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie County, the chairman of the Game and Fisheries Committee, would completely repeal the Sunday hunting ban and allow the Game Commission to determine how many hunting seasons should include Sunday hunting. The measure was approved by the Game and Fisheries committee Wednesday morning by a 7-4 vote with three Republicans — Senate President Pro Tem Jake Corman, R-Centre County, Sen. Cris Dush, R-Indiana County and Sen. Scott Hutchison, R-Venango County — and state Sen. Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny County, opposed.
The move to allow Sunday hunting has long been opposed by farm groups who’ve said landowners don’t want to be bothered by having hunters on Sunday.
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, which did not come out against Senate Bill 147 is opposed to Senate Bill 607, said Liam Migdail, a spokesman for the Farm Bureau.
Dush said he’s opposed to the Sunday hunting expansion for the same reason lawmakers long opposed allowing any Sunday hunting at all — to give property owners and other outdoor enthusiasts one day of the week that there aren’t hunters out and about.
“My property owners don’t want it,” Dush said. “Simply because they want to be able to get out on their horses or get out on their ATVs with their grandkids on at least one day during the hunting season. It’s a matter of safety,” he said.
Migdail said the Farm Bureau dropped its opposition to SB 147 because the legislation included compromises to address the concerns of rural landowners.
“Senate Bill 607 would renege on that compromise by granting the Game Commission carte blanche to set Sunday hunting rules,” he said. “Taking decisions about Sunday hunting away from the General Assembly would significantly hamper landowners' ability to have their voices heard through their elected representatives."
Laughlin has said the state’s move to allow Sunday hunting on a limited basis hasn’t led to any obvious problems that would suggest that Sunday hunting shouldn’t be allowed more often.
“These three days were extremely successful, and exceptionally safe. The Game Commission reported no hunting-related shooting incidents on any of those days. Additionally, implementing the three Sundays contributed to the increase of 25,152 licenses sold in the previous year. The additional opportunities that are available to hunters are paying huge dividends,” Laughlin said in a memo explaining the bill.
Through May 31, the Game Commission had sold 886,654 general hunting licenses, said Travis Lau, a Game Commission spokesman. The Game Commission’s fiscal year ends on June 30, and last year only about 500 hunting licenses were sold in June, he said.
The number of hunting licenses sold in 2020-2021 was more than the prior three years.
There were 941,970 shunting licenses sold in 2009-2010, according to the Game Commission.
“Over the past 40 years, hunting license sales have been steadily declining across the nation. Countless surveys and research have been conducted in an attempt to determine the cause of this decline. Over and over, the number one answer to why people quit hunting is ‘lack of time’,” Laughlin said in a memo seeking support for SB 607.
Lau said Game Commission surveys suggest license sales increased after the state in 2019 moved the opening day of deer hunting season from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after the holiday. “We do not yet have data showing how Sunday hunting contributed to this year’s increase. But we are conducting two separate surveys this spring/summer to learn more about the impact of the Sunday seasons on license purchases,” he said.
It’s not clear when the full Senate may vote on the legislation.
