Senate begins to move Down syndrome abortion ban

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee approved legislation Monday that would ban abortions prompted by a Down syndrome diagnosis. The measure has already passed the state House.
Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed a similar bill in the past and has made clear he will veto this bill if it gets to his desk.
The penalty for a physician who performs an abortion in violation of the prohibition would be a third-degree felony and revocation of the physician’s license to practice medicine. A physician would be required to provide a written acknowledgement that the abortion was not sought, in whole or in part, due to the sex of the unborn child or a prenatal diagnosis or test indicating the unborn child has Down syndrome.
State Sen. Judy Schwank, D-Berks County, called the legislation “cruel and invasive.”
State Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair County, said that she’d been prime sponsor of a previous version of the bill. She said that in 2018, she’d joined former House Speaker Mike Turzai in leading a rally with families of children with Down syndrome in support of the ban.
“I have to tell you,” Ward said. “It was one of the most fulfilling, wonderful days of my career” in the Legislature.
Pennsylvania lawmakers are far from alone in revisiting the controversy over abortion rights, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research group, based in New York. Since January, there have been 561 abortion restrictions, including 165 abortion bans, introduced across 47 states (all counts current as of June 7, 2021). Of those, 83 have been enacted across 16 states, including 10 bans.
To put those figures in context, by the same date in 2011—the year previously regarded as the most hostile to abortion rights since Roe was decided—70 restrictions had been enacted, including seven bans. Already, 2021 is tied with 1973 for the second-most enacted restrictions ever.
Altogether, states have enacted an astounding 1,313 abortion restrictions since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973—566 of them since the beginning of 2011.
Pennsylvania is already one of 21 states — along with neighboring states Ohio and West Virginia —considered hostile to abortion rights, according to an analysis by the Guttmacher Institute.
“Instead of shaming and criminalizing health care, members should focus on issues that support Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said earlier this month as this bill and a bill dealing with the handling of fetal remains, House bill 118, had begun to move in the state House. “Until legislative members stop trying to put barriers in the way of freedom of choice in health care, I vow to continue standing up for the health care rights of Pennsylvanians and vetoing anti-choice legislation,” Wolf said.
The state House approved HB 1500 by a vote of 120-83 on June 8. The Senate committee approved the bill by a 7-4 party-line vote.
In the House vote, nine Democrats broke ranks and supported the bill including — state Rep. Frank Burns, R-Cambria County, state Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer County and state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence County. Three state House Republicans — state Rep. Todd Polinchok, R-Bucks County, state Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery County, and Wendi Thomas, R-Bucks County — voted against the measure.
In his November 2019 veto message for House Bill 321, which would have also banned abortions due to a Down syndrome diagnosis, Wolf said there’s no evidence that legislation is needed and “I have significant concerns that enforcement of this legislation would upend the doctor-patient relationship and impede on patient confidentiality.”
HB 118 passed the state House by a vote of 118-83. It was also referred to the Senate Health and Human Services committee, but no vote on that bill had been scheduled as of Monday.
