By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
A bipartisan election integrity commission created by the state Senate began its work Monday by examining practices used in other states, like Colorado which mails ballots to all voters and relies heavily on the use of drop boxes for people to submit their mailed ballots without using the postal service.
Democrats on the commission said the state’s election system could use reforms, but it’s not because there were problems of fraud or any evidence that the 2020 election results were inaccurate.
State Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, said that while “we can certainly, always do better,” he said the 2020 election was conducted “in a fair and reasonable manner” and he hopes reforms are used to make it easier for people entitled to vote to participate in the election rather than “enact barriers.”
State Sen. Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny County, said the most obvious election law changes the state should enact would be to provide counties with more time to prepare mail-in ballots for counting and to provide uniform rules allowing people to fix errors, like missing signatures on their mail-in ballots.
Under state law, counties can’t begin preparing mailed ballots for counting until the morning of Election Day.
“This delay resulted in mass disinformation and unsubstantiated allegations of fraud” because the state’s election count took days, Williams said.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria County, chairman of the election integrity commission, said the commission’s work is intended to respond to the “large number of individuals that feel that they’ve lost confidence with the election system.”
State Sen. John Gordner, R-Columbia County, noted Pennsylvania’s election law doesn’t specifically authorize the use of drop boxes to allow voters to deposit mail-in ballots without using the mail. The state Supreme Court, in a ruling ahead of the election, decreed that drop boxes should be allowed but only 27 counties — less than half of the state’s 67 counties — set up drop boxes, according to the Department of State.
Wayne Williams, former secretary of state for Colorado, said in that state 70% of the votes cast are submitted by voters using drop boxes instead of going to the polls or using the mail.
PaulLopez, clerk and recorder for Denver, said all drop boxes are covered by video surveillance and the footage is stored so it can be used to investigate any allegations of irregularities. The video system also provides election staff with the ability to view the drop box in real-time if there is a report of a problem at a location, he said.
In Denver, drop boxes are located in public places, like recreation centers, libraries and train stations, he said.
Williams said in rural communities, officials have sought other locations where people tend to congregate, noting that in one community, a drop box was placed in a Walmart.
