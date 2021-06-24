Senate approves agritourism bill

The state Senate approved legislation Thursday that would create a statewide standard allowing farmers to host agritourism or agritainment activities, according to Sen. Elder Vogel Jr., chairman of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.
House Bill 101, introduced by state Rep. Barb Gleim, was approved 48-2 by the Senate and now returns to the House for concurrence on Senate amendments. This bill creates the freestanding Agritourism Activity Protection Act to provide limited civil liability protection for persons who offer agritourism activities on a farm and meet certain requirements.
Farm markets, pick-your-own produce, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, choose-and-cut Christmas tree farms, petting zoos, hayrides and farm tours are the types of enterprises that fall under what would be called agritourism.
These types of events, Vogel said, "have become increasingly popular and provide consumers with a unique, on-the-farm experience and entertainment."
"At the same time," he went on, "agritourism has provided family farms looking to maintain long-term viability with a new revenue source and income diversification. House Bill 101 requires appropriate warning notification signage be posted by the activity provider and requires a written agreement signed by the participant prior to their participation in an agritourism activity."
The legislation provides for reduced risk to the activity provider, Vogel noted, by offering protection from liability for circumstances out of the operator's control. As examples of such circumstances, Vogel cited bee stings, uneven ground "or other factors related to the unpredictability of animals or weather."
