Semper fi: Three ex-Marines who started out together retain ties

More than half a century has passed since three Lawrence County men enlisted in the Marines, did their basic training together at Parris Island and went on to serve in Vietnam.
Today, they remain friends and members of Marines Corps Detachment 788, which oversees the annual Toys for Tots campaign in the county during the holiday season.
Not that there haven’t been periodic breaks in the ties that bind Ron Jones, Dave Cline and Richard Regna.
“Me and him were buddy-buddy,” Jones said of Regna, who, along with another friend, approached Jones at a Parkstown dance and asked if he wanted to join them in enlisting in the Marines Corps.
After boot camp, though, “I never saw Ronnie again until I was out of the Marines,” Regna said. “And I haven’t seen this gentleman (Cline) for years; and he’s from Shenango Township and I’m from Union.”
The same went for Cline and Jones.
“When I signed up for Marines Corps League,” he said, “Ronnie recognized my name and said, ‘We were in boot camp together.’”
“As soon as he walked in,” Jones recalled, “I recognized him.”
Despite those gaps, the three haven’t forgotten each other, nor the experiences they had in common during boot camp and in Vietnam.
RICH AND RON
Regna and Jones were in the same platoon at Parris Island, although “he was on one corner of the barracks, and I was clear on the other side,” Jones said.
After completing their basic training, the three were sent in different directions, although each ended up in Vietnam at some point.
Jones and Regna actually went twice.
“The first time, I was only there for six months, because I spent time in Okinawa,” Jones said. “Then I went to (Marine Corps Base) Quantico and I stayed there until I had a year to do, and I got orders to go back.
“I’d made corporal, and they needed NCOs, so they sent me back for 10 months.”
During that time, Jones worked supplying fuel to Marines throughout all of I Corps, an administrative and command area for tactical operations. Of his two deployments, that was the tougher.
“I’d gotten married,” he said. “Me and my wife lived at Quantico for a while, and I had a daughter. That’s why it was hard for me to go back and be in Nam. But what are you going to do? When you join, you’re their property.”
Regna, on the other hand, was a little more eager to do his second tour after serving 13 months in and around Da Nang.
“We were attached to the 1st MP Battalion, but it was an infantry unit, we were attached to the Army,” he said. “We patrolled the Da Nang air base, which was a sprawling air base. We had a POW camp that we watched over, and we were actually on city patrol, too.”
At the end of his tour, he went home – but not for long.
“I went back because all my friends were there,” he said of his decision to return to Vietnam. “There was no one in New Castle. So I just went back.
“At the time, I thought it was the right thing to do. Now I’m not so sure. But it worked out.”
Not only did Regna eventually return home for good in one piece, but he also brought with him a Combat Infantry Badge, “and that’s the most important award I got.”
DAVE CLINE
Cline’s time in Vietnam was delayed. After Parris Island, he was sent to New River Marine Corps Air Station in Jacksonville, North Carolina. His MOS — or Military Occupational Speciality — was divided between doing carpentry work and demolitions.
He stayed at New River for the first 2 ½ years of his four-year hitch, and eventually was sent to the Mediterranean, picking up the rank of E5 (sergeant) along the way.
“Then they said, ‘Well, you haven’t been to Vietnam yet,” Cline recalled.
He got his orders in December 1967 to head for Southeast Asia, and by January of ‘68, he found himself in the Da Nang area.
“I got sent up to the Phu Bai, which was just south of Hué city; that’s when the big Tet Offensive hit. So I was involved there.”
And that’s where his demolition MOS was brought to the forefront.
“We swept the roads every morning with metal detectors, looking for booby traps or mines or anything,” he said. “Sometimes, after we walked by, they’d sneak out and put them back in.
“We sent one combat engineer with the infantry, too, because if they came across a booby trap or an (unexploded) incoming round, it was up to us to go over and take care of it. Back then, we didn’t think anything about it, pulling ammo out of the ground that’s likely to go off.”
As if that weren’t horrifying enough, Cline’s duty had its gruesome side as well.
“If we had some instance where some guy lost it entering a minefield, his body parts were scattered in the minefield,” he said. “You’re on your hands and knees going through it, making sure you don’t hit the booby trap, too.”
JOINING UP
Jones, Cline and Regna each made a conscious choice to join the Marines at a time when the draft otherwise awaited them.
“One of the reasons I chose the Marines is that I never flew,” Cline said. “I didn’t want to be shot out of the air. I looked at the Navy, and I didn’t want to be shot out of the water. The Marines – I liked the uniform.”
Jones knows that feeling.
“My older brother was in the Marines,” he said. “He came home from boot camp — he was 17 and I was seven — and I saw that uniform, and I said. ‘Wow.’ From then on, I wanted to be a Marine.”
Regna also had an older relative who was in the Marines — a cousin who was a drill instructor at Parris Island and who, although he oversaw a different platoon, “was waiting for me; he gave me the hardest time.”
Regna said he was considered slightly overweight by Marine standards, and whenever he would go to the mess hall, his cousin was always there.
“He would always say, ‘Don’t give him nothing but salads!’ and that’s all I ate, too, was salads until I lost about 10 pounds. and then I was OK.”
COMING HOME
After his discharge, Cline went on to spend 32 years with Bell Telephone/AT&T.
Regna and Jones became cottage parents/counselor’s aides at the former Youth Development Center in Shenango Township. Jones also spent time at Flowline.
Unlike other Vietnam vets who returned home to find themselves vilified, the three county natives said they encountered no hostility. But neither were they celebrated as heroes, as World War II veterans before them had been.
“The soldiers always wore their uniforms (previously),” Cline said. “We got out of our uniforms. You just weren’t welcome because they considered you a baby killer.”
“But it really wasn’t as bad here as it was in other places, being a small town,” Jones said.
Still, Cline recalls flying into California on his way back from Vietnam, and “there was nobody there, You just got off the plane, and a group of you went looking for a taxi to get to the next airport to catch your plane home.
Jones added, “Nobody really appreciated it except your family and friends, and your friends’ families. Nobody really cared about Vietnam.”
Regna agreed that few people seemed to care, “but I was never disrespected, as far as being called a baby killer. I know a lot of people were, but in this area, it wasn’t like that.”
However, the cool, and sometimes hostile, reception other Vietnam veterans received never changed Jones’ mind about coming home.
“There’s no place like the United States,” he said. “When I was a kid, I wanted to get out of New Castle. When you go, you want to come back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.