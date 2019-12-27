As 2019 draws to a close, another veteran Lawrence County employee is looking toward retirement — sort of.
James Gagliano, the county's administrator for the past 15 years, said he is retiring as of Jan. 3, 2020. He is one of several county officials to be taking his pension when the new year begins.
Other longtime county employees retiring include Frank Piccari, who is staying on part time under a contract; Commissioner Steve Craig, District Judge Scott McGrath, and Julie Natale DeLillo, Lawrence County treasurer's deputy.
But the Lawrence County Salary Board recently voted to keep Gagliano on as a part-time fiscal administrator at a pay of $60 per hour, with a maximum base pay of $60,000, to help in an advisory capacity until the incoming board of commissioners hires a new county administrator.
The base pay for the administrator's position is $62,500 a year. Gagliano is retiring at a salary of $92,245.
A planner by profession, Gagliano got his start with the county as a community planner in the planning office under former planning director Thomas W. Graney. At the time, that department operated out of an old house on Milton Street.
In 1981 he left the county to accept a job as regional planning analyst with the state Department of Community Affairs, now known as the Department of Community and Economic Development. He held that position until 1988, when he became the director of planning and community development for Hampton Township in Allegheny County.
In 1993, he left that post and became a consultant for Data Plan Inc. of Slippery Rock, Butler County, and in 2001 his employment shifted to Olsen & Associates engineering firm in Butler where he was the director of planning services.
An upheaval in Lawrence County brought him back to the courthouse in 2001, he said. The commissioners at that time had fired planning director Steve Craig over differences of opinions, and Olsen was hired as the county's planning consulting firm, so Gagliano landed back in the planning seat.
In 2005, Charleen Micco, the county's chief clerk for many years, announced her retirement. Craig had run for commissioner by then and won, and the board of commissioners was comprised of Craig, Dan Vogler and Ed Fosnaught.
"Dan approached me about taking the position as county administrator," Gagliano said, "but I was reluctant."
They advertised the position but didn't get any responses they felt were worthwhile, and Vogler approached him again about taking the job, but he refused it a second time, he recalled. "Then they interviewed someone and offered the job, but that person turned it down. After they got the rejection letter, they asked me again, and (Ed) Fosnaught encouraged me to take it.
"Fifteen years later, here I am," he said.
Vogler said his decision "couldn't have been better. In fact, the best way to summarize Jim's portion of his career and his entire career in public service was when, couple of years ago, he was named county administrator of the year by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. I think that speaks volumes."
"That exemplifies the respect he has throughout Pennsylvania from other county administrators and commissioners. He's well thought of, and he's certainly well thought of within the borders of Lawrence County," he said.
Gagliano wore an internal hat and an external hat as county administrator, Vogler said. His internal hat was the administrative oversight of the day-to-day operations of the courthouse.
"Jim enjoyed a good working relationship with various department heads, elected officials and the courts," he said.
The external hat has been Gagliano's involvement in the community, playing an active role in the county economic development corporation and holding a number of appointed positions in North Beaver Township, and he served on the board of directors at Villa Maria in Pulaski Township, Vogler pointed out. Regionally, he played an active role in the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission.
Gagliano was a facilitator in forming the county redevelopment and municipal authorities and the county land bank, he said. In large part, he gave birth to those, with input from people like Craig, Commissioner Bob Del Signore and county planning director Amy McKinney, "but Jim brought them to light."
When Gagliano first assumed the administrator post, Micco stayed in the job for one week, then left him on his own and it was time to establish a $96 million county budget for the coming year, he reflected.
"I spent a lot of late nights here, trying to get a handle on how the budget was put together," Gagliano said. "I had help from the county controller's office, but I remember being here long hours."
When he worked for the county planning department, it moved into the courthouse in 1979 in the offices where the voter registration office is now.
"Those were neat times," he said, "and the courthouse was new."
During his whole career with the county he worked under five boards of county commissioners, with Vogler and Craig as the constants through those 20 years.
"Since I became administrator, I've been blessed," he said, noting, "The thing I'm the proudest of is the team we've created here. Our department heads are top-notch and I'm pleased that they are recognized statewide. They've made a name for themselves and for the county.
"We go to CCAP conventions and hear horror stories about other counties, regarding lack of cooperation among county officials and judges," he said. "We're blessed. That doesn't occur here."
He is impressed at how President Judge Dominick Motto will walk downstairs from the courts to discuss matters with him and the commissioners and other officials, and there is a camaraderie, respect and congeniality among them commissioners that is unmatched.
"This job isn't anything I ever planned on," he said of being the administrator. In addition to balancing budgets and overseeing daily operations, he's also been tasked with bargaining on the county's behalf many times when it's come time for contract negotiations with its labor unions.
"I've enjoyed working with the people in the courthouse," he said. "It's rough when decisions you make are going to make it tough for people, but you have to be responsible for keeping this organization running."
Gagliano's last day full time is Jan. 3, but the commissioners have asked him to stay on part-time and the incoming board has agreed, he said. He is assuming the open, part-time fiscal administrator position formerly occupied by John Carran.
"It will be a 'just call me when you need me,' situation," Gagliano said of the position.
He is reluctant to leave his full-time job, but retirement is calling him, he said, adding, "I still have the passion to come to work."
His main reason for retiring is "probably my grandkids," he said. "I'm blessed."
Vogler noted that Gagliano and his wife, Nellie, were sweethearts back at Mohawk High School.
"I can tell it's a strong marriage," he said. "He's also a man of deep faith, and he's an extremely hardworking man and I can attest to this."
When Vogler arrives at the courthouse between 6:30 and 7 a.m. each day, nine times out of 10, Gagliano has already been at his desk working.
"On paper I was his boss, but I always felt that we were co-workers and I do consider him a very, very close friend."
The Gaglianos live in North Beaver Township and their children and seven grandchildren raging in age from 2 months to 10 years old, all live within 25 minutes of them.
"They still want Meemaw and Poppa to be part of their lives," he said.
Until he was offered the part-time job with the county, Gagliano said he hadn't thought about landing any future work.
"I'm going to focus my time on watching the grandkids with Nellie, and watching them grow up," he said.
He also intends to include travel in his leisure time, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.