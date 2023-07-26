A city man is charged with reportedly stabbing his brother Wednesday at the federal Social Security office at Calls Plaza in Neshannock Township.
Neshannock police are charging Glenn D. Samuels, 81, with aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and simple assault against his brother, who works as a security guard at the office.
Lawrence County 911 reported a man, later identified as John M. Samuels, was stabbed in the head in the office at 1708 Wilmington Road at around 12:45 p.m., with a witness stating it was the security guard at the office who was stabbed by a family member.
Law enforcement saw Glenn Samuels walking down Wilmington Road and placed him into custody.
While being placed into custody, Samuels reportedly began screaming "spontaneous" utterances such as, "This is an act of God," and that his brother had sex with his wife.
John Samuels said his brother was acting erraticly and walked into the Social Security office, stabbed him and tried to reach for the guard's gun.
Law enforcement noticed four stab wounds at the top of John Samuels' skull, and he was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment. Security footage from the office was obtained.
In addition to Neshannock police and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security responded to the scene and is investigating the incident as well.
No further condition of John Samuels was released.
Glenn Samuels was arraigned Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Russo, who placed him in the Lawrence County Jail on $300,000 monetary bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
Gary Church contributed to this report.
