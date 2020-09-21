Secrecy envelopes will cause electoral chaos, official warns

FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, mail-in primary election ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa. With concerns rising in Pennsylvania that tens of thousands of mail-in ballots will be discarded in the presidential election over technicalities, officials in the battleground state told counties that they aren't allowed to reject a ballot solely because an election official believes a signature doesn't match the signature in the voterâs file.