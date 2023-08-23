Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following area, Columbiana. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall rates have subsided, but there still exists a low probability flood threat into the overnight period. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&