Editor's note: This story contains graphic details from court testimony some may find disturbing.
A second teen who took the witness stand in the trial of Keith Burley testified he witnessed Burley's relentless stabbing and killing of 8-year-old Mark "Markie" Mason Jr.
Antonio Nixon, 19, started to break down emotionally when Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi, the co-prosecutor, guided him through questioning and encouraged him to tell the truth about the night of July 8, 2019, in Nixon's family home in Union Township.
Matthew Mason, 11, testified Tuesday that he, too, witnessed the brutal slaying of his brother and he bravely hit Burley with a chair to get him to stop, to no avail.
Nixon's testimony Thursday afternoon followed that of forensic pathologist Dr. Todd Luckasevic, who performed the autopsy on the younger Mason and identified the many stab wounds and defense knife wounds he suffered.
Burley, who is charged with criminal homicide and other offenses in Markie Mason's death, is his own defense counsel this week in his trial that started Monday with jury selection in the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto.
The lead prosecutor in the case is District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa. Motto appointed Attorney Justin Quinn of Beaver County as standby defense counsel and adviser to Burley.
Nixon, who was 15 when Mason was brutally stabbed to death, said he first met Burley through his mother in 2019. His mother had dropped him and his brother off at their home the night of July 8 after they went to get hot dogs.
Nixon told the heartwrenching story to the jury, who earlier in the day viewed graphic photographs of the crime scene and later were shown grueling forensic photos of the autopsy.
Nixon said he was upstairs in one room while his younger brother was in another room upstairs when his brother told him a man came in with two crying kids and "Mommy's not here."
He said the door to the house was typically always locked.
"At first I didn't believe him," Nixon said. He turned off the air conditioner and he heard kids crying.
Nixon said he walked downstairs and saw two boys he had never seen before with Burley.
"He walked up on me," and had a gun in his hand, the youth said. "He wanted to know where the clip was."
The teen said he didn't know what that was and pretended he was looking for it so Burley wouldn't shoot him.
He said Markie and his brother were with him and his brother, and Markie was crying louder.
They were near a bedroom and Burley "snatched Markie up," he said. "He pulled him into the kitchen."
He said Burley had a camouflage knife and when he started stabbing Markie, "I thought he was beating him. Then I saw blood falling."
He said Markie was screaming and crying and then his crying sound got lower and Burley "kept on going."
He said Burley was yelling, "Die, die, die!"
Nixon said he pushed Markie's brother out the front door and he and his brother ran out a side door to get away.
Luckasevich testified the young Mason had 31 stab wounds to the neck measuring 1/4 to 1 1/2 inches in length and were a maximum of three inches deep.
He also had 30 stab wounds to the chest and shoulders measuring 1/4 to 1 1/2 inches long and two inches deep, the pathologist said. There were 35 stab wounds to his back and shoulders, measuring 1/8 to an inch in length and two inches deep, and there were 31 wounds on his head and face and four others to his neck that measured 3 1/4 to 4 inches long and one inch deep. He also had 15 total defense lacerations on his hands, he reported.
His lethal wounds were primarily to the neck, thyroid, trachea, esophagus and cervical vertebra, Luckasevic said.
He concluded in his 19-page autopsy report Markie died from multiple incised stab wounds of the neck.
The trial resumes Thursday with continued testimony from state police trooper David Naberezny Jr. of the New Castle barracks, under cross-examination by Burley. Naberezny was assigned to investigate the child's homicide. He testified Wednesday afternoon about search warrants he served to collect Burley's clothing after his arrest.
Motto said he will consider Thursday a list of prospective witnesses Burley wants to call in his own defense. They include New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem, state Rep. Aaron Bernstine who introduced the "Markie's Law" bill and some state troopers. The judge will decide who within the legal guidelines he will be allowed to present. Burley also is expected to testify on his own behalf.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
