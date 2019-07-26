SHARON — When U.S. Marshals caught two suspects in the death of a Sharon man, they were carrying more than $18,500, plus receipts for cash purchases made in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and New York.
Police have charged a second person in connection with the May 23 shooting death of Khalil “Champ” Hopson, 24.
Eddie James Robinson Jr., 25, of Youngstown, was charged Wednesday with homicide, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and aggravated cruelty to animals for his alleged role in the Hopson homicide.
Police believe Robinson conspired with Alexis Evonna Holmes, 20, of 320 Halco Drive, New Castle, to rob Hopson of several thousand dollars in his Sharon home.
Holmes was charged in May, then in June waived a preliminary hearing on charges of homicide, robbery, burglary and solicitation to commit robbery and burglary in connection with Hopson’s death.
When officers arrived in response to the May shooting call at 5:32 a.m. at 1239 Cedar Ave., Hopson was lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound, according to a police report signed by Sharon detective Sgt. Marc-Anthony Adamo. Hopson’s pit bull, Blue, had also been shot.
Hopson died later that day in a Youngstown hospital. Blue died a few days later from his injuries.
Hopson’s father, James Hopson, was the only other person in the house when police arrived. James said he was sleeping and was awakened by the sound of two gunshots. He told police that Khalil yelled that he had been shot and that Holmes had let the shooter into the house, according to the police report.
Holmes told police a couple days later during a voluntary interview that she got to Hopson’s house around midnight May 23. At about 5 a.m., Holmes said three armed men rushed the porch where the pair were and ordered them to the ground.
Holmes said she froze while one man held her at gunpoint and Hopson ran into the home followed by two gunmen. She was able to run away and called a friend for a ride.
She told police she had recently broken up with her boyfriend, Robinson. Police discovered text messages between the pair as they discussed robbing “Champ” for several thousand dollars, detectives said in a report.
Investigators said video surveillance taken near Holmes’ home showed her with Robinson several hours before the robbery. The video showed Holmes later removing a long firearm and handing it to Robinson. Robinson then entered Holmes’ vehicle with an unidentified man and the gun and drove away.
A witness told police that Holmes and Robinson were involved in the robbery and Hopson’s murder. The witness said they had been shopping together in Youngstown in the early morning of May 24 and that they stayed in a hotel together in the Youngstown area.
When detectives returned to interview Holmes again, she was gone.
On June 5, Holmes and Robinson were arrested together by the U.S. Marshals and officers with the Mahoning Valley Task Force at a hotel in Austintown, Ohio.
Detectives seized a total of $18,574 from Robinson and Holmes, plus numerous receipts that all show cash transactions for the time frame that the pair were traveling between the three states, police stated in the report.
Robinson has been charged by Lawrence County authorities for prohibited possession of a firearm.
He is currently in the Columbiana County Jail in Ohio on unrelated charges and will be extradited to Mercer County when appropriate, Sharon police Chief Edward H. Stabile said.
