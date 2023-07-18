While police and firefighters were responding to a Monday fiery car versus truck crash on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township, a second accident occurred in another location on that highway when a woman drove a Jeep over a guardrail and the vehicle nearly overturned.
That accident occurred around 4 p.m., also in Slippery Rock Township, and police and firefighters left the other crash scene to respond.
The woman had a toddler in the vehicle and both escaped unharmed.
No further information was available from state police while emergency units were tied up with both crashes.
