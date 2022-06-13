A second man has been charged in connection with a burglary on Princeton Station Road in Slippery Rock Township.
State police have filed charges against Tomasz Lukasz Kedzierski, 39, of the 900 block of East Washington Street in connection with the break-in that occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block.
Kedzierski had been taken into custody Thursday on warrants. He now is facing two counts each of burglary and theft, and one count of criminal trespass.
He and his reported accomplice in the burglary, Walter Henry Guffey, 39, of JFK Street, Wampum, both were arrested that morning. Guffey, a registered sex offender, had been free from jail on bail at the time, from reportedly beating up a woman in Wampum.
According to a criminal complaint, a trooper on patrol reported that he saw Guffey and a man identified as Kedzierski walking along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township early Thursday and he stopped to see if they needed assistance.
The trooper said the two men identified themselves, and he learned Kedzierski was wanted on active warrants stemming from an assault charge against him in Howard County, Maryland. He was placed in the Lawrence County jail.
A while later, police were called regarding the reported burglary at the Princeton Station Road home. A neighbor identified items from inside the house that troopers found inside Kedzierski's backpack, the report said.
Lawrence County Adult Probation officers provided police with information from Guffey’s ankle monitor that showed he had been at the Princeton Road house between 6 and 8 a.m. that day. Police determined Kedzierski and Guffey both had been in the house and reportedly took numerous items from inside.
Police tracked Guffey by his ankle monitor and arrested him.
He is facing the same charges as Kedzierski and remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.
New Castle police initially had arrested Guffey on April 27 in West Pittsburg for reportedly beating a woman with a tree log and trying to strangle her at his residence, according to court papers.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
Guffey has been a registered sex offender under Megan’s Law in Pennsylvania since 2018.
He is listed on the primary offense registry for his conviction in an incident that occurred out of state, of lewd and lascivious conduct with a victim younger than 16.
