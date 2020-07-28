By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
Summers for Pyrotecnico usually involve a lot of booms.
This year, so far, has been a bust.
The New Castle fireworks company should have been lighting up skies at various community celebrations and supplying special effects for events like WrestleMania, Lollapalooza and Justin Bieber’s world tour. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the live events and independent music and arts industries were some of the hardest hit. For a companion industry like fireworks and special effects, that means big losses on the bottom line.
“It was off about 70 percent,” Stephen Vitale, president and CEO at Pyrotecnico, said. “We were grateful for the work we had, but our business relies on public gatherings. A lot of towns round unique and innovative ways to have their events. Some just decided to cancel or postpone them.”
Relief could be coming in the form of a sequel bill to the Paycheck Protection Program. The Reviving the Economy Sustainably Towards a Recovery in Twenty-twenty (RESTART) Act was introduced earlier this month and aims to offer more loans for small businesses.
The legislation is endorsed by several sports, restaurants, theater and real estate trade groups. The legislation was introduced by U.S. Reps. Republican Mike Kelly (PA-10) and Maine Democrat Jared Golden (ME-2), who serves on the House Small Business Committee. There is a bipartisan companion bill in the Senate introduced by Senators Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Todd Young (R-IN).
The RESTART Act House bill would offer loans of up to one year. Businesses eligible are ones which suffered a decline in gross receipts of more than 80 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019 or in the six-month period beginning on the date of the loan. Eligible businesses include those able to receive Small Business Act loans or had fewer than 5,000 employees in February. Nonprofits are also eligible to apply.
That type of loan would help businesses in the pyrotechnical industry, like Vitale’s company. Pyrotecnico, he said, did receive PPP funds, but have furloughed about 65 percent of its about 100 full-time workers.
“As we were fortunate to receive PPP, that money was for a specific time period,” Vitale said. “We need support to get to next season.”
Vitale said his company is “incredibly optimistic” about the future. The July 4 holiday usually has around 600 shows for Pyrotecnico, Vitale said, but only 160 went off this year. No shows for New Year’s Eve have been canceled yet.
“We believe that we’re hoping for a busy New Year’s Eve,” Vitale said. “It’s hard to tell and a lot of it depends on what the virus does. We have to see how things progress. It’s such a fluid situation. Things seem to change week to week.”
