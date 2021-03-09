A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for individuals receiving their second shots is scheduled for Thursday at the Crane Room Grille in Neshannock Township.
These clinics are only for individuals who received their first dose three weeks ago.
The pharmacy said only individuals listed in the current Phase 1A of distribution are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Those going to the clinic should bring an ID, proof of residence, proof of insurance and proof of a medical condition if you are younger than 65.
The clinics, conducted by Wahlberg Family Pharmacy, are also scheduled for Tuesday at Thiel College in Greenville, Wednesday in Clarion, Friday in Farrell and Saturday at Greenville High School.
