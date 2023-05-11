A variance and a special exception for a Dollar General proposed for Mahoning Township was automatically granted despite never being seen by a county advisory board for public comment.
The company’s engineering firm had applied in December for a special exception to locate a store in a mixed-use highway area on Route 422 in the township. The firm also applied for a variance for a reduction in the number of required parking spaces, from 53 to 35.
Both of those matters by law are to be considered by the zoning hearing board, and the township supervisors do not have the authority to grant or deny them.
The township zoning hearing board was to have conducted a public hearing and rule on both requests within 45 days, but it never conducted a hearing and never made rulings.
As a result, according to the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, both the special exception and the variance were automatically granted because they were not granted by the zoning hearing board within the required time frame.
A special exception was needed for the plans because, under the township zoning ordinance, certain zones have listed uses and other proposed uses must be considered by special exception granted by the zoning hearing board. Dollar General’s commercial use would be by special exception.
The company plans to build a 10,640-square-foot building on the south side of Route 422, to the west of Michelangelo’s Flea Market and across the highway from the Crooked Tongue Brewery.
The company is planning to merge three lots into one 3.53-acre lot. A former nursing home was located on one of the tracts.
The Lawrence County Planning Commission reviewed the subdivision land development plans for the venture at its regular meeting Tuesday. The supervisors are to vote on the approval or denial of those plans after considering the reviews of them by the county and township planning commissions.
Allen Miller, the county’s deputy director of planning, pointed out to the Lawrence County Planning Commission on Tuesday the township zoning hearing board should have had public hearings and voted on the requests for the parking variance and special exception to the zoning map as part of the process.
He said a notation on the land development plan submitted by the company was the wrong governing body — namely the supervisors — granted approval for those two measures, but it was not within their power to grant it.
Miller’s interpretation is because the 45 days have lapsed since the company applied for the variance and special exception and they are automatically granted, Miller concluded.
According to the minutes from the township planning meeting Jan. 25 and the supervisors’ meetings, the commission voted to approve the parking variance and special exception the supervisors on Feb. 14 approved the planning commission’s actions.
Mahoning Township Solicitor Louis Perrotta said there was no violation. He explained when no action is taken within that law, the remedy is the automatic granting. Perrotta called the matter an oversight “that slipped through the cracks.”
He said Dollar General’s application stopped with the planning commission and never was forwarded to the zoning hearing board.
“To say that the supervisors violated the law, nobody did anything illegal,” Perrotta said. “It’s something that fell through the cracks. (The remedy is) a mechanism of the law that Dollar General chose to pursue.”
Supervisor Chairman Vito Yeropoli agreed the matter was an oversight.
“To be honest with you, I really don’t know,” Yeropoli said. “It was nothing underhanded. It’s a Dollar General, not like a bar or something.”
He said he considers the Dollar General “something good.”
The township has another Dollar General store at 4112 W. State St. (Route 224), he said.
“We never had trouble there,” Yeropoli said.
Miller also commented at the county planning commission meeting Tuesday the subdivision and land development plans for the project are to be approved by the supervisors, but they need to be completed with details addressed before then.
The planning commission approved his entire review of the plans and agreed to forward all of the recommendations to the township supervisors.
(New Castle News reporter Gwen Albers contributed to this report.)
