Second arsonist sentenced to jail

The second of three men accused of setting fire to a house while people were inside is sentenced to one to two years in the Lawrence County jail.
Michael Austin Lambright, 19, of Edinburg pleaded guilty Monday to a count of conspiracy to commit aggravated arson while people were present inside of a house that burned. He had entered a plea agreement offered by the Lawrence County District Attorney's office and was sentenced by county Common Pleas Judge J.Craig Cox.
Lambright was one of three men, the other two former firefighters, accused of setting fire to three homes and a barn on Feb. 2, 2020, according to criminal complaints filed against all three.
Also arrested were 23-year-old Dakota Parker Lee and Thomas James Miskimen, 20, both of New Galilee. Lee pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated arson on Aug. 10 and was sentenced Sept. 11 to two-and-a-half to five years in a state correctional institution. He is being held in the Lawrence County jail, awaiting transfer to a state prison.
Miskimen is awaiting plea or trial.
According to a criminal complaint, the houses that burned were on Shaffer Road in Slippery Rock Township, Jacobsen Road in Mahoning Township and River Road in Taylor Township. The barn was on River Road. All of the fires were set between 1 and 3 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2020. The suspects were arrested in March last year after a one-and-a-half month investigation.
Police reported that the occupants of one of the houses are legally blind and handicapped. They were asleep when three loud bangs and the sound of breaking glass awakened them. They smelled smoke and called 911, leaving the house uninjured, the complaint said.
A fire investigator reported he had found a yellow plastic bottle of 7-Eleven brand gas line antifreeze with water remover, and a bottle of high-mileage fuel treatment at the fire scene on River Road. A clerk at the 7-Eleven store in Ellwood City told police that three men had bought the items there, the court papers say.
The police learned the men's identities when a woman called the fire investigator to report that her juvenile son had been in the truck with them when they set the fires. He provided the police with information about the four locations, the complaint states.
