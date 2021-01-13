By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The Lawrence County commissioners are looking for two people to fill two seats on the boards of two county-appointed authorities.
The commissioners announced one vacancy each on the Lawrence County Industrial Development Authority and on the Lawrence County Housing Authority. They are required by ordinance to publicly announce the vacancies.
Anyone who is interested in serving in either position is asked to attend a public meeting or send a letter of interest to the commissioners. The applicants, if considered, will be subject to background checks.
Boyd noted that the county has no administrative powers over either of the boards except for appointing the members.
Dan Vogler noted that the open seat on the industrial development authority is that of the current chairman, Robert Foht of New Wilmington, who also was county controller for many years.
"He's indicated his desire to not be reappointed," Vogler said. "We'll certainly miss Bob, but we appreciate the many years of service that he's given."
The open housing authority seat is that of Connie MacDonald of Ellwood City, whose term expired Dec. 31. Vogler said that the housing authority director, Gene DiGennnaro, was asked to notify MacDonald of his expiring term and ask him if he wants to be reappointed to the seat, but the county has not had a response yet, Vogler said.
MacDonald is eligible to retain his position, and other members of the public also are able to apply for the seat.
The commissioners in other appointments changed the status of Lawrence County Conservation District board member Don Hoye of Wilmington Township to that of public director of the board, and they changed the term of member Blaine Sturgeon of Perry Township to end on Dec. 31, 2021. Sturgeon was appointed to the board to fill the unexpired term of Frank Romeo of Pulaski, who had earlier resigned from the board.
The commissioners voted 2 to 1 to reappoint Frank Telesz of Washington Township to the Lawrence County Planning Commission for a three year term, expiring Dec. 31, 2023. Commissioner Morgan Boyd voted against his appointment, citing his sparse attendance at meetings.
Boyd said he perused the commission's attendance for 2018, 2019 and 2020. There were nine meetings in each of those years. In 2018, Telesz attended three meetings, in 2019 he attended three meetings, and in 2020, he attended four.
"That's only only 10 out of 27 planning commission meetings in three years," he said. A rationale Telesz had given the planning commission is that his work responsibilities at times have conflict with the meeting times, Boyd said. "That attendance record just isn't OK with me," Boyd said. "To me, he's just not interested in doing the job."
On the contrary, Telesz, contacted Wednesday, said that because he oversees 1,400 electrical workers at the Shell cracker plant construction in Beaver County and 300 others working in other projects, his work has become extremely busy. He is employed as full-time business manager and financial secretary of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union, Local 712.
"Construction is like a roller coaster. You have your peaks, ups and downs, and right now we're at a very busy time. It's their turn — the electricians — to be there working," Telesz said.
"If I'm available to go to the meetings, I go," Telesz said, noting that he had discussed his situation with Vogler and planning director Amy McKinney previously and explained his work situation. He pointed out that some of the planning commission meetings have unexpectedly been canceled.
"I care a lot about Lawrence County, and I donate a lot of time whether it's planning commission or redevelopment authority," he said. He formerly served on the authority. also. He has been a member of the Lawrence County Planning Commission for at least 20 years.
Commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel cast the yes votes to reappoint him. They offered no reaction or response to Boyd's comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.