Local narcotics agents seized $11,811 in cash and quantities of cocaine, heroin and pills Monday when they served a sealed search warrant at a Lower East Side home.
New Castle police arrested 29-year-old Jeremy Lamaar Perkins of 610 Court St. in connection with the raid, which was conducted collectively by detectives and members of the Lawrence County Drug Task Force. When police arrived at the house at around 8:45 p.m., Perkins, a woman and a child were inside, according to a criminal complaint.
During their search, police located several plastic bags containing a total of 94.8 grams of suspected uncut cocaine and 127.23 grams of suspected heroin, along with five fentanyl patches, multiple pills that included amphetamine and dextroamphetamine and 10 Suboxone strips, according to the complaint.
All of the drugs are to be sent to a state police crime lab for analysis.
Perkins is charged with five counts of possession of controlled substances, three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned Tuesday morning by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $150,000 bond, pending his preliminary hearing.
Participants in the raid included members of the District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit, the Union Township police, the New Castle police narcotics officers and critical incident response team.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said the total value of the narcotics seized is about $50,000.
