Nine years after she was reported missing, the search for 25-year-old Jessi Michelle Brumley Short continues.
Marcia and Chris Black, leaders of the Walkers Volunteer Search Party, and four other group members walked a farm in Pulaski Township Tuesday with certified cadaver dogs and their handlers from Sandy Lake. They were looking for more clues about what happened to the 25–year-old Short when she disappeared on Jan. 25, 2013.
But after about four hours of three Belgian Malinois sniffing the area at three separate times, they came away with no results.
Jessi's mother, Linda Whitesell, had reported Jessi missing to the police. She was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved terry cloth blouse, blue jeans, gray work boots and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. She had no state welfare card, no cell phone and no credit or debit card when she vanished.
Jessi is registered with the National Crime Information Center, both as a missing and wanted person, and her personal information is entered into an identity system called MAMUS, a database warehouse that compares DNA and fingerprints, according to information the Shenango police provided a few years ago.
Marcia Black said the Walkers Volunteer Search Party had received multiple tips from various people that Short had been killed at El Rio Beach and that her body was buried somewhere on the Pulaski Township land where they searched Tuesday.
Previous owners of the property would not let them onto the land to search, she said, but a newer owner allowed them access for that purpose, and they had found at least one area worth checking again, using the dogs.
The dogs and their handlers combed the wooded area on that property to try to detect a scent of anything suspicious, but the dogs did not hit on anything, Marcia Black said.
Chris Black explained that should the dogs or the searchers uncover anything suspicious, they are not to touch it and are told to call the state police immediately and tape off the area.
“We don't go on people's properties without permission,” he said of any of their search efforts. “We're all volunteers. This is just about giving back to the community and trying to find people's loved ones.”
Whether Jessi is dead or alive is still unknown.
Black said the group has searched numerous properties in the past, hoping to find her. The group organized with the mission of helping families find missing loved ones, and to date has participated in dozens of searches for missing people in Lawrence County.
"We haven't given up and we're not going to give up," Marcia Black declared. Their efforts continued by posting billboards in town with pictures of Jessi.
Her disappearance is being investigated by the state police.
State police Cpl. Randy Guy said Tuesday afternoon that the case remains open, and that the property where the Walkers Volunteer Search Party was searching Tuesday had been searched previously without any results.
“There was nothing we were able to corroborate,” he said, "and there are no new developments in the case on that property."
The police continue to request that anyone who has information about Short's whereabouts contact them at (724) 498-2211.
Jessi's mother said she still is holding out hope that someone will find her daughter and give her closure.
“It's a horror story to me, in my life, everyday, that this is not settled,” Whitesell said Tuesday afternoon. “Giving up is not an option for me, but it feels like it sometimes.
“I appreciate everyone who has the genuine heart in this to go and look for her, hoping we find her,” she said.
“I'm excited and thankful about what has taken place so far, and that they've actually been able to go out there and they're able to go again. I speak for our whole family,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.