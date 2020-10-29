Three men were arrested after four law enforcement agencies executed a second search warrant Tuesday at a residence in New Castle, resulting in the seizure of a stolen gun, money and drugs.
At approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday, detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office Special Investigations Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, Union Township police and New Castle city police executed a search warrant at 806 Junior High St. During the search, a stolen Ruger .380 handgun, one Louis Vuitton satchel containing $9,880, three individually wrapped baggies of .13 grams of suspected crack cocaine and digital weighing devices were seized.
Javon Alexander will be charged with two of possession with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property and paraphernalia.
On Oct. 23, another search warrant was served at the same address as well as 1025 Hazen St. During the search, narcotics officers found a .357 Magnum handgun, a 16 Gauge Shotgun, drug packaging materials, $5,230, five individually wrapped plastic baggies of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine and digital weigh scales.
Antonio "Tone" Gardner and Keon Leverette were taken into custody. Gardner was charged with felony persons not to possess firearms and Levertte was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver. Gardner remains in Lawrence Count jail on $100,000 bond and Leverette posted $50,000 bond.
